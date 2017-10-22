Edition:
Trigano SA (TRIA.PA)

TRIA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

131.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.60 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
€129.50
Open
€129.30
Day's High
€131.80
Day's Low
€129.30
Volume
17,291
Avg. Vol
18,860
52-wk High
€135.85
52-wk Low
€60.00

BRIEF-Trigano Q4 sales up at 394.0 million euros

* Q4 SALES EUR 394.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 285.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Trigano acquires 85% of the capital of Protej D.O.O Company, owner of Adria Group‍​

* ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 85% OF THE CAPITAL OF THE PROTEJ D.O.O COMPANY, OWNER OF ADRIA GROUP‍​

BRIEF-Trigano Q3 sales up at 564.0‍​ million euros

* Q3 SALES EUR 564.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 410.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

