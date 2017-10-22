TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)
61.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.44 (-0.71%)
$62.31
$62.32
$62.63
$61.76
1,092,889
1,341,522
$65.24
$57.36
Wed, Oct 18 2017
TransCanada's Keystone crude pipeline shut down after storm -sources
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 TransCanada Corp's Keystone crude oil pipeline is shut down after a storm on Tuesday night in southeast Alberta and southwest Saskatchewan, market sources said on Wednesday.
Facing tougher regulations, TransCanada scraps $12 billion oil pipeline
CALGARY, Alberta TransCanada Corp abandoned its C$15.7 billion ($12.52 billion) cross-country Energy East pipeline on Thursday amid mounting regulatory hurdles, dealing a blow to the country's oil export ambitions.
UPDATE 4-Facing tougher regulations, TransCanada scraps $12 bln oil pipeline
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 5 TransCanada Corp abandoned its C$15.7 billion ($12.52 billion) cross-country Energy East pipeline on Thursday amid mounting regulatory hurdles, dealing a blow to the country's oil export ambitions.
TransCanada to abandon Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects
Oct 5 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it would abandon its Energy East and Eastern Mainline pipeline projects, following tough review by Canada's energy regulator.
BRIEF-TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects
* TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects
Canada regulator's plan for review of Energy East pipeline under fire
CALGARY, Alberta A Canadian regulator's plan to assess indirect carbon emissions when considering TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline application sets a harsh precedent for future projects, the Alberta government and supporters of the pipeline said on Friday.
TransCanada may abandon Energy East pipe facing tougher review
CALGARY, Alberta TransCanada Corp seeks to suspend the application for its Energy East pipeline for 30 days and may abandon the project, the company said on Thursday, weeks after Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) announced a tougher review process.
UPDATE 3-TransCanada may abandon Energy East pipe facing tougher review
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 TransCanada Corp seeks to suspend the application for its Energy East pipeline for 30 days and may abandon the project, the company said on Thursday, weeks after Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) announced a tougher review process.
TransCanada pauses Energy East pipe in face of tougher review
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 TransCanada Corp will suspend the application for its Energy East pipeline project for 30 days, the company said on Thursday, weeks after Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) regulator announced a tougher review process.
BRIEF-Transcanada seeks 30-day suspension of Energy East Pipeline and Eastern Mainline Project applications
* Transcanada seeks 30-day suspension of Energy East Pipeline and Eastern Mainline Project applications
- Western Canadian NatGas Production Growth Creates An Illusion Of Value
- Dividend Growth Portfolio Update
- MLPs In Moderation
- MLPs Float Higher, Without Aid Of Oil
- Wall Street Breakfast: Dollar Rallies Amid Catalonia Crisis, U.K. Political Woes
- Negative AECO Gas Prices To Force Canadian Gas Producers Into Early Hibernation