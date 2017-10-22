Edition:
Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)

TRV.N on New York Stock Exchange

133.32USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$133.17
Open
$134.11
Day's High
$134.11
Day's Low
$132.54
Volume
620,777
Avg. Vol
451,765
52-wk High
$134.11
52-wk Low
$103.89

Insurer Travelers beats Wall Street profit estimate after hit from storms

Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.

BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"

* Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business‍​

BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91

* Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share

BRIEF-Travelers Companies introduces ZoneCheckSM to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage

* Travelers Companies Inc - co introduces ZoneCheck (SM), online tool to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Travelers estimates pre-tax loss in range of $375 mln - $750 mln related to Hurricane Harvey

* Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey

BRIEF-Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business

* Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer elected chairman of board

* Travelers CEO Alan D. Schnitzer elected chairman of board of directors

