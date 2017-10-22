Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)

BRIEF-Transat A.T. forecasts Q3 results showing significant improvement over last year's * Transat A.T. Inc. - Transat forecasts third-quarter results showing significant improvement over last year's

BRIEF-Transat AT to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels * Transat signs an agreement to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

BRIEF-Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new Airbus a321neo planes * Transat A.T. Inc. says its Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with AerCap for the long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft

