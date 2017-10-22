Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Britain's Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018 LONDON British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

RPT-Tesco whistleblower did not raise concerns in appraisal, court told LONDON, Oct 11 A senior accountant at the centre of a trial of three former Tesco executives did not raise his concerns over a hole in its accounts during his own appraisal, a court heard on Wednesday.

Tesco's UK forecasts changing overnight in 2014, court told LONDON, Oct 10 Tesco had become such a complex business by 2014 that internal forecasts for its UK grocery business were changing overnight, a London court heard on Tuesday.

Fitch Affirms Tesco at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based retailer Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term IDR and short-term debt ratings at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of Tesco's IDR and its Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a consolidation of t

Tesco's UK boss told 'word by word' of hole in accounts, court hears LONDON The head of Tesco's UK business was read out "almost word by word" a report detailing a 250 million pounds ($327 million) hole in the supermarket's accounts in 2014 a week before the stock market was informed, a court heard on Friday.