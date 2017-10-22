Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)
20 Oct 2017
Tue, Oct 17 2017
Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK
Oct 17 Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Britain's Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018
LONDON British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.
Tesco target Booker reports 9 pct first half profit rise
LONDON, Oct 12 Booker, the British wholesaler that has agreed to a 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco, on Thursday reported a 9 percent rise in first half profit, driven by progress in both catering and retail.
RPT-Tesco whistleblower did not raise concerns in appraisal, court told
LONDON, Oct 11 A senior accountant at the centre of a trial of three former Tesco executives did not raise his concerns over a hole in its accounts during his own appraisal, a court heard on Wednesday.
Tesco's UK forecasts changing overnight in 2014, court told
LONDON, Oct 10 Tesco had become such a complex business by 2014 that internal forecasts for its UK grocery business were changing overnight, a London court heard on Tuesday.
Fitch Affirms Tesco at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based retailer Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term IDR and short-term debt ratings at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of Tesco's IDR and its Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a consolidation of t
Tesco's UK boss told 'word by word' of hole in accounts, court hears
LONDON The head of Tesco's UK business was read out "almost word by word" a report detailing a 250 million pounds ($327 million) hole in the supermarket's accounts in 2014 a week before the stock market was informed, a court heard on Friday.
Tesco finance team "falling apart" in 2014, court told
LONDON, Oct 5 A senior accountant at Tesco said his team was falling apart in 2014 when Britain's biggest retailer ended a tough first half trading period but bosses refused to reduce targets for the second half, a London court heard on Thursday.
