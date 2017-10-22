Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co * Gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co to inr 700 million

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi appoints H V Muralidharan as CFO * Says appointment of H V Muralidharan as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 27, 2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzICsz) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Tata Elxsi June-qtr profit rises about 19 pct * June quarter total income from operations 3.31 billion rupees

BRIEF-Airports Authority of India selects Tata Elxsi as specialist design consultancy * Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi announces licensing of its autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'Autonomai' * Announces licensing of its advanced autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'Autonomai'