TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)

BRIEF-TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees

BRIEF-TTK Prestige March-qtr profit more than doubles * Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees