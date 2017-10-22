Edition:
United States

TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

TVSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

683.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.30 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs689.95
Open
Rs690.00
Day's High
Rs694.95
Day's Low
Rs677.95
Volume
152,258
Avg. Vol
1,024,548
52-wk High
Rs703.90
52-wk Low
Rs338.00

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Sept total sales up about 23 pct y-o-y

* Says Sept total sales of 359,850 vehicles versus 293,257 vehicles last year

Continue Reading

BRIEF-TVS Motor Co says CFO S G Murali retires

Sept 26 TVS Motor Company Ltd * Says CFO S G Murali retires Source text - http://bit.ly/2wQCL4O Further company coverage:

BRIEF-TVS Motor Company launches TVS Victor premium edition motorcycle

* Says launches TVS Victor 'Premium Edition', a 110cc motorcycle

BRIEF-TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 bln real estate investment platform

* TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 billion real estate investment platform

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Aug total sales up about 16 pct

* August total sales of 317,563 vehicles versus 274,303 vehicles last year

India's TVS Motor Q1 profit up nearly 7 pct, misses estimates

Aug 11 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor June-qtr profit up about 7 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co July total sales up 9 pct

* Says July total sales of 271,171 vehicles versus 248,002 vehicles last year

BRIEF-TVS Motor June sales up 11 pct

* Says sales growth of 11% increasing from 247,364 units in June 2016 to 273,791 units registered in the month of June 2017

BRIEF-TVS Motor Company cuts prices in various segments

* Says price reduction is in range of INR 350 to INR 1,500 in commuter segment

Select another date:

Market Views

» More TVSM.NS Market Views