Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBIP.PA)

UPDATE 2-Vivendi blocks Ubisoft's staff share awards scheme as stand-off continues PARIS, Sept 22 Acquisitive media conglomerate Vivendi has prevented a staff share awards scheme going ahead at Ubisoft, where it is the biggest shareholder, as it presses to get board representation at the French video games firm.

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft via contracts, options PARIS, Sept 13 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co now indirectly owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft's shares and 10.33 percent of voting rights, French markets authority AMF said on Wednesday.

