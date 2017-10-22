UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG.L)
UDG.L on London Stock Exchange
922.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
12.50 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
910.00
Open
912.00
Day's High
922.50
Day's Low
912.00
Volume
361,597
Avg. Vol
699,235
52-wk High
922.50
52-wk Low
612.00
BRIEF-UDG Healthcare announces acquisition of US-based healthcare communications agency
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF US-BASED HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY FOR UP TO $75.8M
BRIEF-UDG Healthcare acquires Cambridge Biomarketing
* Says acquisition of Cambridge Biomarketing LLC, a US-based healthcare communications business, for a total consideration of up to $35 mln
BRIEF-UDG Healthcare acquires Vynamic for up to $32 mln
* Acquisition of Vynamic Llc, a US-based healthcare industry management consulting firm, for total consideration of up to $32 million
UDG Healthcare raises full-year outlook, eyes further deals
May 23 UDG Healthcare Plc could spend up to $600 million for acquisitions, its chief executive said, after the company raised its full-year earnings estimate as a recent acquisition helped prop up profit in the first half.
