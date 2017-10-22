Edition:
Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

ULVR.L on London Stock Exchange

4,161.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-138.00 (-3.21%)
Prev Close
4,299.00
Open
4,280.00
Day's High
4,292.50
Day's Low
4,161.00
Volume
5,435,653
Avg. Vol
2,738,383
52-wk High
4,557.50
52-wk Low
3,050.50

BRIEF-Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure

* UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE‍​

ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business

CHICAGO U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

BRIEF-Unilever says agreed to acquire Brazilian organic food business Mae Terra

* Announces agreement to acquire Brazilian natural and organic food business MAE TERRA; terms of deal not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2fEYvWg Further company coverage:

Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 billion Carver Korea deal

SEOUL/LONDON Unilever has agreed to pay 2.27 billion euros ($2.71 billion) to buy fast-growing cosmetics company Carver Korea in its latest move to build a global beauty business. | Video

UPDATE 3-Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 bln Carver Korea deal

* Says Carver is S.Korea's fastest-growing cosmetics business

Unilever to buy majority stake in Carver Korea for $2.9 bln-Seoul Economic Daily

SEOUL, Sept 25 Unilever has agreed to buy a majority stake in South Korean cosmetics firm Carver Korea for $2.9 billion from a consortium of Goldman Sachs and Bain Capital Private Equity, Seoul Economic Daily reported on Monday.

RPT-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business

LONDON, Sept 22 Unilever and South African investment holding company Remgro on Friday announced a 11.9 billion rand ($901 million) deal that sees Unilever trade its spreads business in southern Africa for Remgro's stake in its South African subsidiary.

BRIEF-Remgro says ‍proposed disposal of 25.75% shareholding in Unilever SA

* ‍PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 25.75% SHAREHOLDING IN UNILEVER SA AND ACQUISITION OF SOUTHERN AFRICA SPREADS PORTFOLIO​

BRIEF-Unilever prices 500 mln stg bonds on sterling market

* UNILEVER - ‍BONDS COMPRISE £250,000,000 OF 1.375 PER CENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE SEPTEMBER 2024 AND £250,000,000 OF 1.875 PER CENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE SEPT 2029​

