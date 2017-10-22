Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business CHICAGO U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business CHICAGO, Oct 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

BRIEF-Unilever says agreed to acquire Brazilian organic food business Mae Terra * Announces agreement to acquire Brazilian natural and organic food business MAE TERRA; terms of deal not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2fEYvWg Further company coverage:

Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 billion Carver Korea deal SEOUL/LONDON Unilever has agreed to pay 2.27 billion euros ($2.71 billion) to buy fast-growing cosmetics company Carver Korea in its latest move to build a global beauty business. |

UPDATE 3-Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 bln Carver Korea deal * Says Carver is S.Korea's fastest-growing cosmetics business

Unilever to buy majority stake in Carver Korea for $2.9 bln-Seoul Economic Daily SEOUL, Sept 25 Unilever has agreed to buy a majority stake in South Korean cosmetics firm Carver Korea for $2.9 billion from a consortium of Goldman Sachs and Bain Capital Private Equity, Seoul Economic Daily reported on Monday.

RPT-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business LONDON, Sept 22 Unilever and South African investment holding company Remgro on Friday announced a 11.9 billion rand ($901 million) deal that sees Unilever trade its spreads business in southern Africa for Remgro's stake in its South African subsidiary.

BRIEF-Remgro says ‍proposed disposal of 25.75% shareholding in Unilever SA * ‍PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 25.75% SHAREHOLDING IN UNILEVER SA AND ACQUISITION OF SOUTHERN AFRICA SPREADS PORTFOLIO​