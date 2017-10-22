UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N)

UPDATE 5-UnitedHealth sees growth in 2018, opportunities in Trump plans * Shares up more than 5 percent after forecast (Adds details on UNH association plans, background on Obamacare)

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow cracks 23,000 mark for the first time Oct 17 The Dow Industrials breached the 23,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a rally in shares of UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.

UnitedHealth sets 2018 forecast at current consensus NEW YORK UnitedHealth Group's new CEO Dave Wichmann said on Tuesday that the company expects 13 to 16 percent growth in 2018 earnings per share and put the high end of its anticipated range at the current market consensus.

UnitedHealth sets 2018 forecast at current consensus NEW YORK, Oct 17 UnitedHealth Group's new CEO Dave Wichmann said on Tuesday that the company expects 13 to 16 percent growth in 2018 earnings per share and put the high end of its anticipated range at the current market consensus.

BRIEF-UnitedHealth reports Q3 adjusted net earnings of $2.66 per share * UnitedHealth Group Inc - Third quarter revenues grew 9% year-over-year to $50.3 billion‍​

Insurer UnitedHealth's profit rises 26.3 pct Oct 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 26.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by growth across its businesses.

BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group ‍introduces its 2018 medicare advantage, prescription drug plans​ * Unitedhealth Group Inc ‍introduces its 2018 medicare advantage and prescription drug plans​

BRIEF-Inovalon Holdings says ‍UnitedHealthcare has entered into a 5-year engagement with co​ * Inovalon Holdings Inc - ‍UnitedHealthcare has entered into a five-year engagement with co​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: