Unilever NV (UNc.AS)

UPDATE 3-Unilever sales fall short as competition bites big brands * Bids for spreads business due on Thursday - sources (Adds CFO comments, background, link to Breakingviews column)

LPC-Banks line up approx €5bn debt for Unilever spreads sale LONDON, Oct 19 Bankers are working on debt financings of up to €5bn to back a potential sale of the margarine and spreads business of Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever, banking sources said.

Breakingviews - Unilever struggle gives hope to predators LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unilever’s struggle gives hope to predators. The consumer giant that fended off a bid from Kraft Heinz earlier this year reported weak third-quarter sales on Thursday. Chief Executive Paul Polman is sprucing up brands, but the more pedestrian Unilever’s performance, the more vulnerable it becomes.

European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings LONDON European shares fell across on Thursday as Spain's political showdown with Catalonia deepened, and a batch of third-quarter results brought some disappointments for investors.

European shares dip as new batch of Q3 earnings unveils disappointments LONDON, Oct 19 European shares edged down across most bourses and sectors on Thursday as a new batch of third-quarter results brought in some disappointments to investors, notably forecast misses from France's Publicis, Dutch-British Unilever and Germany's Kion.

Unilever blames poor weather for slowing growth LONDON, Oct 19 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a 2.6 percent rise in underlying third-quarter sales on Thursday, blaming poor weather in Europe and natural disasters in the Americas.

Unilever spreads whets private equity appetite as deadline nears: sources LONDON Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever has invited private equity bidders to submit tentative offers for its $8 billion margarine and spreads business by a deadline of Oct. 19, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.