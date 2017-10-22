Edition:
UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

793.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs789.35
Open
Rs791.50
Day's High
Rs798.00
Day's Low
Rs785.10
Volume
270,417
Avg. Vol
1,142,376
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

Exclusive: India's UPL explores bid for Platform Specialty agrochem unit - sources

Indian agrochemicals producer UPL Ltd is exploring a bid of more than $4 billion for the agrochemicals business of Platform Specialty Products Corp to expand its global footprint, according to people familiar with the matter.

