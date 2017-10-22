UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)
UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
793.70INR
19 Oct 2017
793.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.35 (+0.55%)
Rs4.35 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs789.35
Rs789.35
Open
Rs791.50
Rs791.50
Day's High
Rs798.00
Rs798.00
Day's Low
Rs785.10
Rs785.10
Volume
270,417
270,417
Avg. Vol
1,142,376
1,142,376
52-wk High
Rs902.50
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20
Rs584.20
Select another date:
Mon, Aug 28 2017
BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index
Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S
Exclusive: India's UPL explores bid for Platform Specialty agrochem unit - sources
Indian agrochemicals producer UPL Ltd is exploring a bid of more than $4 billion for the agrochemicals business of Platform Specialty Products Corp to expand its global footprint, according to people familiar with the matter.
Select another date:
- Energy Recap: 'Breaking Clean'
- A 'For Sale' Sign At Ultra Petroleum
- Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/31/17: PAH, TRN, FRGI, NSH, GPMT
- Can Ultra's Increased Activity Reverse Green River Basin Declines?
- Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/23/17: LE, AAT, XNCR
- Ultra Petroleum's (UPL) CEO Mike Watford on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript