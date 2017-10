Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

BRIEF-Unite Group says USAF and LSAV ‍valuations up 1.6 pct in Q3 * UNITE GROUP PLC - ‍VALUATIONS RISE 1.6% IN Q3 QUARTERLY VALUATION UPDATE FOR UNITE UK STUDENT ACCOMMODATION FUND AND LONDON STUDENT ACCOMMODATION JV

UPDATE 1-Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services LONDON, Sept 26 Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services, in a move criticised by trade union Unite.

BRIEF-Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations * CURRENTLY 99% LET ACROSS ITS 49,000 BED PORTFOLIO FOR 2017/18 ACADEMIC YEAR

Capita staff vote to strike over pension changes: Unite The British outsourcing firm informed its employees of significant changes to their pension arrangements in June which would result in a "massive cut" in their retirement income, the trade union said.

British Airways cabin crew to pause strike action for talks - union LONDON, Aug 22 There will be a pause in industrial action among British Airways' mixed-fleet cabin crew in a bid to resolve a conflict over pay and penalties for striking workers, Britain's Unite Union said on Tuesday.

Royal Bank of Scotland to cut 880 IT jobs by 2020: union LONDON Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut around 900 technology jobs at its London office by 2020, in its latest plan to reduce costs, the Unite union said, although the bank said no figures had been finalised.