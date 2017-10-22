United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-United Technologies adds Meghan O'Sullivan to its board
* Meghan L. O'sullivan, of Harvard University, to join United Technologies board of directors
BRIEF-United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co
* Says United Tech Corp's unit Carrier International (maurititus) sold balance shareholding in co Source text - http://bit.ly/2xKAneI Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-China's C919 jet could do 3rd test flight within days -COMAC exec
* COMAC, UAC announce name of joint wide-body jet (Updates with details, quote)
BRIEF-Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co
* Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQCzI5 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-United Technologies expects to grow adjusted EPS in 2018 after impact of accounting standards change
* Expects to grow adjusted EPS in 2018 after the impact of accounting standards change - presentation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wZ2FCR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LPC: United Tech launches US$6.5bn loan for Rockwell Collins buy
NEW YORK, Sept 6 United Technologies Corp launched a US$6.5bn loan on Wednesday to support the aerospace and industrial company’s US$23bn purchase of avionics supplier Rockwell Collins Inc, the largest merger ever in the aerospace sector, sources said.
UTC touts $23 billion deal as stock drops, Boeing turns critic
NEW YORK Investors and Boeing Co gave two thumbs down on Tuesday to aerospace and industrial company United Technologies Corp $23 billion plan to buy avionics maker Rockwell Collins Inc. | Video
Boeing raises concern about $23 billion United Tech-Rockwell deal
NEW YORK Boeing Co said on Tuesday it would look closely at United Technologies Corp's $23 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins Inc, breaking its month-long silence on a deal.
United Tech to buy Rockwell Collins for $30 billion
Aerospace supplier United Technologies Corp has struck a $30 billion agreement to buy avionics and interiors maker Rockwell Collins Inc , the companies said on Monday, in a deal that bulks up UTC's power with plane makers by creating one of the world's largest makers of civilian and defense aircraft components. | Video
