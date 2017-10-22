Visa Inc (V.N)

BRIEF-Visa and Billtrust partner to simplify B2B virtual card acceptance * Announced partnership with Billtrust to help streamline reconciliation of B2B payments and increase automation of virtual card payments

UK consumer spending spikes up in September, but trend gloomy: Visa (This October 8 story has been corrected to show survey was published on Monday, not Friday)

BRIEF-Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​ * Vantiv Inc - Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Visa calls for redemption all of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017 * Visa Inc - on Sept 11, co called for redemption all of $1.75 billion principal amount outstanding of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017‍​ - SEC filing

BRIEF-Visa Inc files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 bln * Visa Inc says files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing‍​

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MOVES-Former BoE deputy Hogg to join Visa as Europe unit CEO Sept 7 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, on Thursday named former Bank of England (BoE) deputy governor Charlotte Hogg as chief executive of its Europe division.

