Visa Inc (V.N)
107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.53 (+0.50%)
$107.02
$107.50
$107.70
$106.97
2,762,070
2,029,314
$109.26
$75.17
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18 pct
* Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18%, and announces record date for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders
BRIEF-Visa and Billtrust partner to simplify B2B virtual card acceptance
* Announced partnership with Billtrust to help streamline reconciliation of B2B payments and increase automation of virtual card payments
UK consumer spending spikes up in September, but trend gloomy: Visa
(This October 8 story has been corrected to show survey was published on Monday, not Friday)
BRIEF-Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding
* Vantiv Inc - Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Visa calls for redemption all of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017
* Visa Inc - on Sept 11, co called for redemption all of $1.75 billion principal amount outstanding of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017 - SEC filing
BRIEF-Visa Inc files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 bln
* Visa Inc says files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing
Former BoE deputy Hogg to join Visa as Europe unit CEO
Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, on Thursday named former Bank of England (BoE) deputy governor Charlotte Hogg as chief executive of its Europe division.
Sept 7 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, on Thursday named former Bank of England (BoE) deputy governor Charlotte Hogg as chief executive of its Europe division.
Sept 7 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, on Thursday named Charlotte Hogg as chief executive of its Europe division.
BRIEF-Visa appoints Charlotte Hogg as CEO of European operations
* Visa Inc appoints Charlotte Hogg as chief executive officer of the compan's European operations
