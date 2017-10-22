Edition:
Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)

VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

494.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs498.15
Open
Rs495.00
Day's High
Rs504.00
Day's Low
Rs492.00
Volume
1,473
Avg. Vol
89,764
52-wk High
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00

BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products

* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:

