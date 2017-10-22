Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)
VDAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
327.95INR
19 Oct 2017
327.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.50 (-1.06%)
Rs-3.50 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs331.45
Rs331.45
Open
Rs330.80
Rs330.80
Day's High
Rs330.90
Rs330.90
Day's Low
Rs326.50
Rs326.50
Volume
577,701
577,701
Avg. Vol
9,862,056
9,862,056
52-wk High
Rs336.25
Rs336.25
52-wk Low
Rs192.20
Rs192.20
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 20 2017
Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American
LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of diversified miner Vedanta on Thursday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American.
BRIEF-India's Automobile Corp of Goa June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit after tax 58.5 million rupees versus profit 63.3 million rupees year ago
Indian shares rise; Vedanta hits near 3-year high
July 26 - India's NSE index edged up on Wednesday, hovering near the 10,000-point mark it breached for the first time in the previous session, with stocks such as Vedanta Ltd gaining on solid quarterly results.
Select another date:
- Vedanta Could Double By The End Of The Decade
- Indian Portfolio Exposure - Tricky But Possible
- Basic Materials 'Safer' Dividend Dog Net Gains Led By Tahoe In July/August
- Vedanta (VEDL) Provides Updates On Oil & Gas Day - Slideshow
- Vedanta (VEDL) Provides Updates On Oil & Gas Day - Slideshow
- Basic Materials 'Safer' Dividend Dog Net Gains Led By Coal And Metals For June