Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)

UPDATE 2-Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts * Appeal hearing due in Nov. in separate case against Shell (Adds comment from Leigh Day, Zambian community leader)

Zambian villagers can sue Vedanta in the UK-London's Court of Appeal LONDON, Oct 13 Nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers can pursue a claim for damages in English courts for environmental pollution after London's Court of Appeal on Friday rejected an appeal by diversified miner Vedanta.

UPDATE 1-Vedanta Resources names ex-CEO Kaura as interim chief exec Aug 30 Indian mining company Vedanta Resources Plc named a former CEO, Kuldip Kaura, to again lead the company on an interim basis as it looks for a new head to replace Tom Albanese, who is leaving the company on Thursday.

Vedanta's zinc unit gets helping hand from China, first-quarter earnings rise Diversified miner Vedanta Resources' first-quarter core earnings rose about 48 percent on higher zinc production, with renewed demand for the metal driven by higher steel production in China.

Vedanta markets dollar bonds for debt refinancing SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (IFR) - Vedanta Resources, the UK-listed Indian mining and energy group, is marketing a new issue of US dollar bonds to refinance outstanding debt.