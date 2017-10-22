Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)
VESTA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
23.91MXN
20 Oct 2017
23.91MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-0.33%)
$-0.08 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
$23.99
$23.99
Open
$24.11
$24.11
Day's High
$24.50
$24.50
Day's Low
$23.80
$23.80
Volume
4,291,119
4,291,119
Avg. Vol
1,730,949
1,730,949
52-wk High
$29.99
$29.99
52-wk Low
$21.50
$21.50
Select another date:
Mon, Sep 25 2017
Fitch Publishes Vesta's 'BBB-' IDR; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Vesta) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' to Vesta's proposed privately placed notes for up to USD125 million. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Vesta's
Select another date: