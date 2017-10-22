Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA)

BRIEF-Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings * VEOLIA AND ICADE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP CONCERNING AIR QUALITY IN BUILDINGS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Veolia expects compromise over Sheffield incinerator contract PARIS Veolia expects to reach a compromise with the English city of Sheffield over its waste handling contract in the coming months, the head of the French environmental services company said on Monday, after the council sought to cut the cost.

UPDATE 1-Utility Veolia's H1 revenues lifted by strong U.S and Latam growth * H1 revenues up, but net profit falls (Adds CEO comments, Brexit comments, detail)

Strong US, Latam growth pushes Veolia H1 revenue up 4.3 pct PARIS, July 31 Strong international growth pushed Veolia's first-half revenue 4.3 percent higher to 12.34 billion euros and the utility confirmed its 2017-19 earnings guidance, but net profit fell 19 percent reflecting lower capital gains than a year ago.

Veolia has leeway for multi-billion euro acquisition, CEO says AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France French utility Veolia has the financial firepower to make a multi-billion euro acquisition, its chief executive said on Saturday.

BRIEF-Veolia awarded operations contract for North Carolina biomass facility * VEOLIA AWARDED OPERATIONS CONTRACT FOR NORTH CAROLINA BIOMASS FACILITY

French group Veolia signs 886 million euros Mexico City contract PARIS French utility Veolia has signed a deal with Mexico City worth 886 million euros ($991 million) to operate a waste incinerator whose heat will be used by the city's subway system, Veolia said on Monday.