Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)
20.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.47 (-2.19%)
€21.28
€21.39
€21.43
€20.78
3,916,266
3,421,873
€21.62
€15.96
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture
MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.
Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture
MILAN, Oct 20 The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.
UPDATE 3-Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia
* Rome to appoint boss of unit involved in key network decisions
BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders
* Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
Vivendi offers compensation to settle dispute with Mediaset: sources
MILAN/PARIS French media group Vivendi has offered to pay compensation to Mediaset to settle a dispute with the Italian broadcaster over a soured pay-TV deal, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
UPDATE 1-Vivendi offers compensation to settle dispute with Mediaset - sources
MILAN/PARIS, Oct 10 French media group Vivendi has offered to pay compensation to Mediaset to settle a dispute with the Italian broadcaster over a soured pay-TV deal, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Vivendi offers compensation to settle dispute with Mediaset - sources
MILAN/PARIS, Oct 10 French media group Vivendi has offered to pay compensation to Mediaset to settle a dispute with the Italian broadcaster over a soured pay-TV deal, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Mediaset up 5 percent on report of Vivendi mulling 1 billion euros offer to settle pay-TV dispute
MILAN Shares in Mediaset rose more than 5 percent on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report said French media group Vivendi was considering making a cash and stock offer to settle its pay-TV dispute with the Italian broadcaster.
Mediaset and Vivendi in contact over pay-TV dispute: source
MILAN Italian broadcaster Mediaset and French media group Vivendi have opened lines of communication to find a solution to a bitter legal dispute, a source close to the matter said on Monday, as shares in the Italian company rose sharply.
UPDATE 1-Mediaset and Vivendi in contact over pay-TV dispute - source
MILAN, Oct 9 Italian broadcaster Mediaset and French media group Vivendi have opened lines of communication to find a solution to a bitter legal dispute, a source close to the matter said on Monday, as shares in the Italian company rose sharply.
- Telefonica Brasil's (VIV) CEO Eduardo Navarro on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Telefonica Brasil, S.A 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- Buyer's Basket: Weekly Picks, July 17th, 2017
- A Review Of The Piotroski Book/Market Model
- Telefonica Brasil, S.A 2017 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- Telefonica Brasil's (VIV) CEO Eduardo Navarro on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript