Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture MILAN, Oct 20 The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

UPDATE 3-Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia * Rome to appoint boss of unit involved in key network decisions

BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders * Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

Vivendi offers compensation to settle dispute with Mediaset: sources MILAN/PARIS French media group Vivendi has offered to pay compensation to Mediaset to settle a dispute with the Italian broadcaster over a soured pay-TV deal, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Mediaset up 5 percent on report of Vivendi mulling 1 billion euros offer to settle pay-TV dispute MILAN Shares in Mediaset rose more than 5 percent on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report said French media group Vivendi was considering making a cash and stock offer to settle its pay-TV dispute with the Italian broadcaster.

Mediaset and Vivendi in contact over pay-TV dispute: source MILAN Italian broadcaster Mediaset and French media group Vivendi have opened lines of communication to find a solution to a bitter legal dispute, a source close to the matter said on Monday, as shares in the Italian company rose sharply.