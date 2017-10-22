Edition:
Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

VIV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.47 (-2.19%)
Prev Close
€21.28
Open
€21.39
Day's High
€21.43
Day's Low
€20.78
Volume
3,916,266
Avg. Vol
3,421,873
52-wk High
€21.62
52-wk Low
€15.96

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture

MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 3-Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia

* Rome to appoint boss of unit involved in key network decisions

BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders

* Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

Vivendi offers compensation to settle dispute with Mediaset: sources

MILAN/PARIS French media group Vivendi has offered to pay compensation to Mediaset to settle a dispute with the Italian broadcaster over a soured pay-TV deal, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Mediaset up 5 percent on report of Vivendi mulling 1 billion euros offer to settle pay-TV dispute

MILAN Shares in Mediaset rose more than 5 percent on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report said French media group Vivendi was considering making a cash and stock offer to settle its pay-TV dispute with the Italian broadcaster.

Mediaset and Vivendi in contact over pay-TV dispute: source

MILAN Italian broadcaster Mediaset and French media group Vivendi have opened lines of communication to find a solution to a bitter legal dispute, a source close to the matter said on Monday, as shares in the Italian company rose sharply.

