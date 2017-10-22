Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)
Mon, Aug 28 2017
BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank launches share sale to institutions
* India's Vijaya Bank says launches share sale to institutional investors
TABLE-Vijaya Bank June-qtr profit up about 57 pct
July 24 Vijaya Bank quarterly results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) June 2017 June 2016 Net profit 2.55 1.62 Net NPA (%) 5.24 5.42 Source text: http://bit.ly/2uqEfOz NOTE: Vijaya Bank is a public sector bank in India (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BRIEF-Prakash Steelage gets notice from Vijaya Bank in relation to reconstruction of assets
* Received notice from Vijaya Bank with regards to securitisation and reconstruction of financial assets and enforcement of security interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vijaya Bank gets approval for raising capital
* Says approval for raising of INR 10 billion capital for the fY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank March-qtr profit rises nearly three-fold
* March quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 713.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Vijaya Bank to discuss capital raising plan under Basel III for FY17-18
* Says to discuss capital raising plan under Basel III for FY17-18 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p0SqKI) Further company coverage: