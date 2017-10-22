Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push LONDON "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission launches abuse of dominance investigation against Vodacom​‍​ * LAUNCHES ABUSE OF DOMINANCE INVESTIGATION AGAINST VODACOM​‍​

BRIEF-Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises * Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises

BRIEF-Vodafone group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware * Vodafone Group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware

Vodafone to spend 2 billion euros on German fiber network LONDON/FRANKFURT Vodafone is to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) on providing new ultra fast fiber broadband connections to homes and businesses in Germany, throwing down the gauntlet to rivals, including former state-owned monopoly Deutsche Telekom.

