Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

VOD.L on London Stock Exchange

216.85GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.20 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
217.05
Open
217.50
Day's High
218.45
Day's Low
215.95
Volume
54,240,297
Avg. Vol
56,418,304
52-wk High
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-Vodafone Group ‍announces new brand positioning strategy​

* ‍ANNOUNCED SIGNIFICANT EVOLUTION OF ITS BRAND POSITIONING STRATEGY, STRAPLINE AND VISUAL IDENTITY WORLDWIDE ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push

LONDON "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission launches abuse of dominance investigation against Vodacom​‍​

* LAUNCHES ABUSE OF DOMINANCE INVESTIGATION AGAINST VODACOM​‍​

BRIEF-Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises

* Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Vodafone group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware

* Vodafone Group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Vodafone to spend 2 billion euros on German fiber network

LONDON/FRANKFURT Vodafone is to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) on providing new ultra fast fiber broadband connections to homes and businesses in Germany, throwing down the gauntlet to rivals, including former state-owned monopoly Deutsche Telekom.

UPDATE 1-Vodafone to spend 2 bln euros on German fibre network

* Ups pressure on rivals to upgrade slow German internet service

Vodafone to invest 2 bln euros in German fibre connections

LONDON, Sept 11 Vodafone said it would spend about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to provide around 13.7 million new ultrafast broadband connections to homes and businesses by the end of 2021 in Germany, its biggest European market.

Vodafone sells down shareholding in South Africa's Vodacom

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 Vodafone has sold down its stake in South African subsidiary Vodacom by 5.2 percentage points, it announced on Wednesday, sending the African mobile firm's share price down by more than 6 percent.

