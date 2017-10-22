Edition:
Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

533.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.10 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs537.45
Open
Rs538.85
Day's High
Rs538.85
Day's Low
Rs530.80
Volume
177,470
Avg. Vol
1,249,407
52-wk High
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15

BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant

* Voltas Ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune"

BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India

* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,

