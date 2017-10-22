Edition:
V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)

VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

519.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs517.90
Open
Rs521.00
Day's High
Rs531.00
Day's Low
Rs512.05
Volume
196,997
Avg. Vol
333,230
52-wk High
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30

BRIEF-V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​

* Says approved appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrihyx Further company coverage:

BRIEF-V2 Retail to issue 2 mln shares at 380 rupees each‍​ to non-promoter

* Says approved issue and allotment of shares up to 2 million to member of non-promoter group at 380 rupees each‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fgbOwL Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's V2 Retail June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 86.8 million rupees versus 46.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-V2 Retail appoints Vipin Kaushik as CFO

May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-V2 Retail CFO Varun Singh resigns

* Says Varun Singh resigns as CFO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qetBYy Further company coverage:

