Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)

WAFGn.DE on Xetra

115.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.45 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€115.35
Open
€116.30
Day's High
€118.00
Day's Low
€115.35
Volume
106,228
Avg. Vol
173,635
52-wk High
€118.00
52-wk Low
€23.30

Thu, Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Siltronic resolves upon dividend policy

* DGAP-ADHOC: SILTRONIC AG: SILTRONIC RESOLVES UPON DIVIDEND POLICY

BRIEF-Siltronic extends contract of CEO Christoph von Plotho to 2021

* DGAP-NEWS: SILTRONIC AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF CEO, CHRISTOPH VON PLOTHO, TO 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance

* Has raised its forecast for financial year 2017 and now expects sales of at least eur 1.12 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 27 percent

BRIEF-Siltronic raises guidance after strong Q1

* Demand for 300mm and 200mm wafers continues to be very strong

