Wacker Chemie AG (WCHG.DE)

WCHG.DE on Xetra

121.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.00 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€120.50
Open
€120.55
Day's High
€123.95
Day's Low
€120.55
Volume
161,754
Avg. Vol
110,443
52-wk High
€125.00
52-wk Low
€76.36

Wed, Sep 20 2017

Photo

Wacker Chemie expects U.S. polysilicon plant to be out of action for months

CORRECTED-Wacker Chemie expects U.S. polysilicon plant to be out of action for months

BERLIN/MUNICH, Sept 20 German speciality chemicals group Wacker Chemie's polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee, is likely to remain out of commission for several months after an explosion this month, it said on Wednesday.

