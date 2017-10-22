Edition:
WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)

WCMKk.DE on Xetra

3.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€3.62
Open
€3.68
Day's High
€3.68
Day's Low
€3.53
Volume
171,390
Avg. Vol
240,497
52-wk High
€3.70
52-wk Low
€2.41

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz agrees terms of domination agreement with TLG IMMOBLIEN

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY AGREED WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG ON TERMS OF A DOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG AS DOMINATING ENTITY AND WCM AS DOMINATED ENTITY

Continue Reading

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien launches public takeover offer for all WCM shares

* ‍TLG IMMOBILIEN COMMITS TO ACQUIRE ALL WCM SHARES BY EXCHANGING 1 NEW TLG IMMOBILIEN SHARE FOR EVERY 5.75 WCM SHARES (4:23)​

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Q1 FFO I up to EUR 5.8 mln

* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 RENTAL INCOME RISES TO EUR10.8M (PREV. YEAR: EUR7.7M)

BRIEF-DIC Asset supports takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

* DIC Asset supports public takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG for all outstanding shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG and undertakes to accept the takeover offer regarding their WCM-shares in exchange for TLG Immobilien-shares

UPDATE 2-German property group TLG prepares offer for peer WCM

FRANKFURT, May 10 German property group TLG Immobilien is preparing a takeover offer for peer WCM after agreeing to buy a majority stake from the company's largest shareholders.

