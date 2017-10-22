Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)
WDIG.DE on Xetra
80.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
80.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.15 (-1.41%)
€-1.15 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
€81.30
€81.30
Open
€81.80
€81.80
Day's High
€81.99
€81.99
Day's Low
€77.60
€77.60
Volume
1,045,874
1,045,874
Avg. Vol
439,607
439,607
52-wk High
€82.92
€82.92
52-wk Low
€38.59
€38.59
Thu, Aug 17 2017
BRIEF-Wirecard sees Citi prepaid adding more than 13 mln euros to FY EBITDA
* Sees more than 13 million euros EBITDA contribution from Citi prepaid
BRIEF-Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration
* Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration
BRIEF-Wirecard teams up with Tencent to offer WeChat pay in Europe
* Wirecard signs agreement with tencent to provide European retailers a new mobile payment method
BRIEF-Wirecard agrees payment services partnership with Veon
* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
