WEG SA (WEGE3.SA)
WEGE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.40BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.27 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.13
Open
R$ 22.26
Day's High
R$ 22.94
Day's Low
R$ 22.26
Volume
1,667,000
Avg. Vol
1,646,051
52-wk High
R$ 23.79
52-wk Low
R$ 14.13
Wed, Jul 19 2017
Brazil recovery, cost-cutting efforts bolster WEG profit
SAO PAULO, July 19 WEG SA, Latin America's biggest maker of electric motors, posted a rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as recovering Brazilian demand and cost-cutting efforts improved operating margins.
Brazil's WEG says to buy CG Power USA for $37 mln
BRASILIA, June 21 WEG SA, Latin America's largest producer of electric motors, signed a deal to buy CG Power USA Inc for $37 million, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
BRIEF-CG Power and Industrial Solutions accepts binding offer of Weg SA for sale of power business in U.S.
* Accepted binding offer of Weg SA for acquisition of co's power business in the U.S. at enterprise value of $37 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
