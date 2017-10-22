Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)
2,032.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.00 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
2,024.00
Open
2,030.00
Day's High
2,038.00
Day's Low
2,016.00
Volume
1,309,819
Avg. Vol
1,320,936
52-wk High
2,096.00
52-wk Low
1,514.98
Thu, Jul 27 2017
Weir Group's biggest unit posts 13 pct fall in H1 operating profit
July 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for mining and energy industries, said first-half operating profit from its minerals unit fell 13 percent from a year earlier, hurt by declining capital investment from miners.
BRIEF-Weir Group H1 order input up 20 pct on North America oil recovery
* ACCELERATED RECOVERY IN NORTH AMERICAN OIL AND GAS REFLECTED IN UPDATED FULL YEAR OUTLOOK
Weir Group benefits from strong North American drilling activity
July 17 Weir Group Plc said it expected its oil and gas unit's full-year revenue and operating profit to be above analysts' expectations due to strong North American drilling activity.
Weir Group's Q1 orders rise as drilling activity picks up
April 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, said like-for-like order input for its oil and gas unit rose 50 percent in the first quarter, helped by increased drilling activity in North America.
