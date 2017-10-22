John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

UPDATE 1-Wood Group HY profit falls 86.7 percent on exceptional costs Aug 22 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported an 86.7 percent fall in half-year profit, due to an exceptional charge and as weak oil prices hurt demand for its services.

Amec Foster's proposed asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval: regulator Amec Foster Wheeler Plc's proposal to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc, the UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said.

UPDATE 1-Wood Group takeover of Amec could hurt competition -UK regulator Aug 2 Britain's market regulator said on Wednesday a takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler by oilfield services firm Wood Group could hurt competition.

