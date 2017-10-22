Whirlpool of India Ltd (WHIR.NS)
WHIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,415.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.50 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs1,405.50
Open
Rs1,414.75
Day's High
Rs1,430.00
Day's Low
Rs1,383.55
Volume
10,374
Avg. Vol
63,213
52-wk High
Rs1,430.00
52-wk Low
Rs838.95
Mon, Aug 7 2017
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India June qtr profit up about 9 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India says Arvind Uppal to step down from employment; to remain chairman
* Says Arvind Uppal to step down from employment of co; he will however continue to be chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit up 7 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 692.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlms8I Further company coverage:
