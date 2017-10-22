Wipro Ltd (WIPR.BO)

BRIEF-Wipro sees Dec-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $2.01 bln to $2.05 bln * Expect Dec quarter revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $2,014 million to $2,054 million

BRIEF-India's Wipro Sept-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct * Sept quarter consol net profit 21.92 billion rupees versus 20.67 billion rupees last year

India's Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 pct Oct 17 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, posted a six percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in its banking and financial services segment.

BRIEF-Microsoft says Wipro to host several business-critical enterprise applications on Azure​ * Says Wipro to host several business-critical enterprise applications on Azure​ Source text: [Microsoft today announced that Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company has migrated its IT Infrastructure to Microsoft Cloud and is hosting a majority of its business-critical enterprise applications on Azure] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Wipro Digital to buy Cooper * Wipro Digital to acquire Cooper; Cooper to be part of Designit, Wipro Digital’s strategic design arm‍​

BRIEF-Wipro says selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) member * Says selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) member for 8th consecutive year

BRIEF-Wipro, CloudGenix partner to offer open and managed SD-WAN services * Says partnered with CloudGenix Inc to offer open and managed SD-WAN services Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fwaqt6) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Wipro & Hewlett Packard Enterprise to deliver enterprise hybrid cloud solution * Wipro and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to deliver enterprise hybrid cloud solution based on HPE proliant for Microsoft azure stack