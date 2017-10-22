Edition:
WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO)

WJA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
$27.70
Open
$27.65
Day's High
$27.97
Day's Low
$27.65
Volume
165,152
Avg. Vol
350,552
52-wk High
$28.00
52-wk Low
$20.52

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 percent

* WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 per cent

BRIEF-WestJet Airlines partners with The Chopped Leaf to have restaurant's offerings available on board aircraft​

* WestJet Airlines - ‍partnered with restaurant, The Chopped Leaf; will see restaurant's whole-food offerings available on board WestJet Aircraft​

BRIEF-WestJet unveils Canada's first Boeing 737 MAX

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍Officially unveiled its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft​

BRIEF-WESTJET SAYS ‍WILL OPERATE DAILY SERVICE FROM COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* ‍WILL BEGIN OPERATING DAILY, YEAR-ROUND SERVICE FROM NANAIMO AIRPORT, COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON WESTJET ENCORE​

BRIEF-WestJet and Hong Kong Airlines announce code-share

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍two carriers are building on an existing interline agreement put in place earlier this year​

BRIEF-WestJet Airlines Ltd says ‍August traffic results with a load factor of 90.6 pct, an increase of 4.1 pct points year over year

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍August 2017 traffic results with a load factor of 90.6 per cent, an increase of 4.1 percentage points year over year​

WestJet aims to lure Canadians from U.S. airlines with no-frills carrier

MONTREAL WestJet Airlines Ltd's planned ultra-low-cost carrier will target Canadian passengers who currently cross the border into the United States for cheaper fares, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Westjet airlines ‍will begin serving Denver International Airport daily from Calgary International Airport

* ‍Will begin serving Denver International Airport (DEN) daily from Calgary International Airport (YYC) starting March 8, 2018​

BRIEF-Westjet reports July load factor of 85.6 per cent

* July 2017 ‍ASMs 2.79 billion versus 2.63 billion ​in July 2016

BRIEF-Westjet Airlines Ltd announceS changes to its flex fare

* Westjet Airlines Ltd - ‍announced changes to its flex fare, eliminating domestic change and cancel fees for any travel booked in the fare bundle​

