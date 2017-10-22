Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer renews partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration * ‍Will remain exclusive content provider for three titles produced by International Council For Commercial Arbitration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Wolters Kluwer beats first half estimates, eyes U.S. tax reform Wolters Kluwer reported better-than-expected operating profits on Friday, driven by its fast-growing health business, and said it sees upcoming changes in U.S. taxes as a positive.

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to divest certain UK assets​ * ‍REACHES AGREEMENT ON DIVESTMENT OF CERTAIN U.K. INFORMATION AND PUBLISHING ASSETS TO PENINSULA BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP FOR EUR 13 MILLION.​

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer: H1 revenues up 4 pct at EUR ‍​2.17 billion; full-year outlook reiterated * H1 REVENUES UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY‍​

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services * WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics * WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 results in line with expectations; FY 2017 guidance reaffirmed * FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED