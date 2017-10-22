Edition:
United States

Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)

WLSNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

41.21EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.21
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
666,767
52-wk High
€40.72
52-wk Low
€30.65

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Cogent Economics announces alliance with Wolters Kluwer

* COGENT ECONOMICS ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH WOLTERS KLUWER TO PROVIDE QUALITY CONTROL MONITORING SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer renews partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration

* ‍Will remain exclusive content provider for three titles produced by International Council For Commercial Arbitration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Wolters Kluwer beats first half estimates, eyes U.S. tax reform

Wolters Kluwer reported better-than-expected operating profits on Friday, driven by its fast-growing health business, and said it sees upcoming changes in U.S. taxes as a positive.

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to divest certain UK assets​

* ‍REACHES AGREEMENT ON DIVESTMENT OF CERTAIN U.K. INFORMATION AND PUBLISHING ASSETS TO PENINSULA BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP FOR EUR 13 MILLION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer: H1 revenues up 4 pct at EUR ‍​2.17 billion; full-year outlook reiterated

* H1 REVENUES UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY‍​

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services

* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics

* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 results in line with expectations; FY 2017 guidance reaffirmed

* FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch

* Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch

Select another date:

Market Views

» More WLSNc.AS Market Views