Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)

Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Cogent Economics announces alliance with Wolters Kluwer
* COGENT ECONOMICS ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH WOLTERS KLUWER TO PROVIDE QUALITY CONTROL MONITORING SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer renews partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration
* Will remain exclusive content provider for three titles produced by International Council For Commercial Arbitration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Wolters Kluwer beats first half estimates, eyes U.S. tax reform
Wolters Kluwer reported better-than-expected operating profits on Friday, driven by its fast-growing health business, and said it sees upcoming changes in U.S. taxes as a positive.
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to divest certain UK assets
* REACHES AGREEMENT ON DIVESTMENT OF CERTAIN U.K. INFORMATION AND PUBLISHING ASSETS TO PENINSULA BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP FOR EUR 13 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer: H1 revenues up 4 pct at EUR 2.17 billion; full-year outlook reiterated
* H1 REVENUES UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 results in line with expectations; FY 2017 guidance reaffirmed
* FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch
* Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch