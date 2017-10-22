Edition:
Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)

WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

67.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.60 (+5.66%)
Prev Close
Rs63.60
Open
Rs64.10
Day's High
Rs68.75
Day's Low
Rs64.00
Volume
1,830,506
Avg. Vol
828,108
52-wk High
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90

Mon, Aug 7 2017

BRIEF-Welspun India June-qtr consol profit down 38 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 2.09 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Welspun India says 'no material findings' with regards to I.T. dept conducting searches

* Welspun India clarifies on news regarding I.T. department conducting search operations at various loactions of co

BRIEF-Welspun India March qtr consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 bln rupees

* March quarter consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 billion rupees

