Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)
WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
67.20INR
19 Oct 2017
67.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.60 (+5.66%)
Rs3.60 (+5.66%)
Prev Close
Rs63.60
Rs63.60
Open
Rs64.10
Rs64.10
Day's High
Rs68.75
Rs68.75
Day's Low
Rs64.00
Rs64.00
Volume
1,830,506
1,830,506
Avg. Vol
828,108
828,108
52-wk High
Rs99.70
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90
Rs54.90
Select another date:
Mon, Aug 7 2017
BRIEF-Welspun India June-qtr consol profit down 38 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 2.09 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Welspun India says 'no material findings' with regards to I.T. dept conducting searches
* Welspun India clarifies on news regarding I.T. department conducting search operations at various loactions of co
BRIEF-Welspun India March qtr consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 bln rupees
* March quarter consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 billion rupees
Select another date: