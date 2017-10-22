Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space -WSJ Oct 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space-WSJ Oct 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief PARIS New Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard has turned to a former colleague from Fnac Darty to be his finance chief as he strives to revive the world's second-biggest retailer.

UPDATE 2-Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief * Shares rise, investors praise Malige's record (Recasts with share reaction, analysts, details)

Carrefour appoints FNAC Darty's Malige as new CFO PARIS, Oct 16 Carrefour named Matthieu Malige as finance director on Monday, two months after the world's second-biggest supermarket retailer behind Wal-Mart warned on its 2017 operating profit.

Fitch Rates Wal-Mart's $6B Issuance 'AA'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AA' rating to Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.'s (Walmart) multi-tranche issuance of $6 billion two-year, three-year, five-year, seven-year and thirty-year senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will help fund the cash tender offer of up to $8.5 billion notes maturing 2019 through 2043. KEY RATING DRIVERS Significant Scale, Defensible Position Walmart's ratings reflect the operational and financi

BRIEF-Walmart files prospectus supplement related to potential seven-part notes offering - SEC filing‍​ * Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a potential seven-part notes offering - SEC filing‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ygo2zy) Further company coverage:

Wal-Mart sees 40 percent online sales growth next year, shares rise Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday forecast a 40 percent rise in U.S. online sales next year as it ramps up competition with Amazon.com Inc , boosting shares of world's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer to the highest in more than two years. |