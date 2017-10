WPP PLC (WPP.L)

WPP objects to Bain's offer for Japan's Asatsu-DK LONDON WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, on Thursday stepped up its efforts to stop U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital from buying Japan's Asatsu-DK Inc, saying the offer significantly undervalued its stake in the firm.

WPP objects to Bain's offer for Japan's Asatsu-DK LONDON, Oct 12 WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, on Thursday stepped up its efforts to stop U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital from buying Japan's Asatsu-DK Inc, saying the offer significantly undervalued its stake in the firm.

BRIEF-WPP responds to Asatsu-DK statement regarding tender offer for co's shares * NOTED ADK’S “DELAYED FAQ REGARDING TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY”‍​

Bain bid for Japan ad agency Asatsu-DK too low -shareholder Silchester * Top shareholder WPP also believes offer undervalues ADK -source

Breakingviews - Bain has advantage on WPP in Japanese ad-land spat HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - In a Japanese ad-land spat, Bain Capital has the advantage. On Monday, the U.S. buyout firm unveiled a 152 billion yen ($1.3 billion) deal to privatise Asatsu-DK, Japan’s third-largest advertising agency. This gives ADK’s bosses a way to escape a disappointing 1998 tie-up with Britain’s WPP.

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley to sell up to 22.5 mln shares in WPP via accelerated bookbuild * MORGAN STANLEY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF UP TO 22.5 MILLION SHARES IN WPP BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING

UPDATE 3-Bain aims to buy Japan advertising agency Asatsu-DK for $1.4 bln * Asatsu-DK wants to end WPP alliance (Writes through, adds source on WPP view)

BRIEF-WPP acquires majority stake in Danish digital agency, DIS/PLAY * ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN DANISH DIGITAL AGENCY, DIS/PLAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: