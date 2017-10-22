Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO)
24.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.19 (+0.78%)
$24.30
$24.38
$24.57
$24.33
97,990
115,491
$29.05
$19.07
Tue, Sep 19 2017
BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be nearly 29 mln tonnes at rates comparable to 2016
BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
Westshore stock recovers after Canada region seeks U.S. coal ban
Shares of port-operator Westshore Terminals Investment Corp recovered some lost ground on Thursday after dropping sharply a day earlier on news British Columbia had urged the government to ban U.S. coal exports from provincial ports in a trade spat.
