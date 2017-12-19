Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.BO)

BRIEF-Yes Bank Says To Be Included In S&P BSE Sensex From Dec 18 * SAYS TO BE INCLUDED IN S&P BSE SENSEX FROM DECEMBER 18 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zdg9eb) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yes Bank Approves Set-Up Of Medium Term Note Programme For $1 Bln * SAYS APPROVED SET-UP OF MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME FOR US$1 BILLION

BRIEF-Yes Bank ‍selected in MSCI All Country World index * ‍selected in MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) ESG Leaders index and MSCI ACWI SRI Index​

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank raises $400 mln via loan transactions in Taiwan, Japan​ * Yes Bank raises $400 million through two syndicated loan transactions in Taiwan ,Japan​

Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped Nov 17 Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange's 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says ‍reliance General Insurance enters into bancassurance partnership with Yes Bank​ * Says ‍reliance General Insurance enters into multi year bancassurance partnership with Yes Bank​

BRIEF-Yes Bank unveils BHIM Yes Pay payment wallet service * Unviels BHIM Yes Pay by integrating the application with Indiastack APIs and NPCI products‍​

India's NSE index ends lower; Yes Bank drags Oct 27 India's NSE index ended lower on Friday, snapping four sessions of consecutive gains, as disappointing corporate earnings by Yes Bank Ltd and Indian Oil Corp weighed, with investors continuing to book profits in recent outperformers.