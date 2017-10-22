Zalando SE (ZALG.DE)
Wed, Oct 18 2017
UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits
* Q3 sales growth 27.5-29.5 pct vs analyst consensus for 27 pct
BRIEF-Zalando co-ceo confirms full-year guidance
* Zalando co-ceo confirms full-year guidance for sales in upper half of 20-25 percent range, adjusted. Ebit in lower half of 5-6 percent range
Zalando to launch beauty range as sales grow fast
BERLIN, Oct 18 German online fashion retailer Zalando announced plans on Wednesday to launch a line of beauty products next year as it reported preliminary third-quarter sales growth above expectations, but weaker profits.
UPDATE 2-Zalando plans new warehouses to hit 10 bln euro sales
* Shares up 0.7 pct in weaker market (Adds comments from co-CEO)
BRIEF-New Zalando warehouses to up capacity to 10 bln euros
* Zalando co-ceo says two planned warehouses will up capacity to 10 billion euros sales
Zalando plans two new warehouses in Poland, Italy
BERLIN, Aug 10 German online fashion retailer Zalando is planning two new large fulfilment centres in Poland and Italy and expects full-year sales growth at the upper end of its forecast range of 20 to 25 percent, it said on Thursday.
UPDATE 2-Growing pains hold back Zalando in battle with Amazon
* Q2 sales up 19-21 pct vs annual target corridor for 20-25 pct
BRIEF-Zalando Q2 growth limited by capacity constraints
* Zalando co-ceo says Q2 growth was limited by capacity constraints as new warehouses come on stream
BRIEF-Zalando launches membership program for 19 euros per year
* Launches membership program for 19 euros per year in four German cities
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Zalando seeks to double revenue by 2020
BERLIN, June 16 Zalando set out a target to double in size by 2020 as Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced a raft of new partnerships that underline its ambition to move from being just a wholesaler to a provider of services to brands.