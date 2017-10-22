Edition:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS)

ZEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

489.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs490.75
Open
Rs494.95
Day's High
Rs495.20
Day's Low
Rs486.50
Volume
237,675
Avg. Vol
2,108,254
52-wk High
Rs560.00
52-wk Low
Rs427.65

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises to buy 9X Media, its units for about 1.60 bln rupees

* Says ‍approved acquisition of 100% equity stake in 9X Media Private Limited and its subsidiaries​

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony Pictures Networks India conclude closure of deal

* Co, Sony Pictures Networks India concluded closure of deal upon receipt of remittance of $36.3 million from SPNI

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises appoints Bharat Kedia as CFO

* Says approved corporate restructuring proposal relating to domestic units of co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2vAANRG Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises completes acquisition of India Webportal Pvt

* Says completed acquisition of 100% equity stake in India Webportal Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2uo96Nq Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji

* Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises"

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises acquires balance 51 pct stake in Fly-By-Wire International

* Says acquired balance 51 percent stake in Fly-By-Wire International for INR 14 million

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal

* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises March-qtr consol profit rises almost sevenfold

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 3.10 billion rupees

