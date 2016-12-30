Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (0003.HK)

Name Description

Shau-Kee Lee Dr. the Hon. Lee Shau-Kee LL.D. is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company in 1978 and subsequently appointed Chairman in 1983. He has been engaged in property development in Hong Kong for more than 60 years. Dr. Lee is the Chairman and Managing Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“Henderson Land Development”) and an Executive Director of Henderson Investment Limited. Dr. Lee is also a Vice Chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited as well as a Non-executive Director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. He was previously an Independent Non-executive Director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. All the above companies are listed public companies. Dr. Lee is also a Director of Henderson Development Limited (“Henderson Development”), Hopkins (Cayman) Limited (“Hopkins”), Rimmer (Cayman) Limited (“Rimmer”), Riddick (Cayman) Limited (“Riddick”), Timpani Investments Limited (“Timpani Investments”), Disralei Investment Limited (“Disralei Investment”), Medley Investment Limited (“Medley Investment”) and Macrostar Investment Limited (“Macrostar Investment”). Henderson Land Development, Henderson Development, Hopkins, Rimmer, Riddick, Timpani Investments, Disralei Investment, Medley Investment and Macrostar Investment have discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (please refer to the notes on “Substantial Shareholders and Others” on page 68 of this Annual Report for details). Dr. Lee was awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2007. Dr. Lee is the father of Dr. Lee Ka Kit and Mr. Lee Ka Shing, Non-executive Directors of the Company.

Hon Ming Ho Mr. John Ho Hon Ming is an Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Wing Kin Chan Mr. Alfred Chan Wing Kin is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company as the General Manager – Marketing in 1992 and was appointed as the General Manager – Marketing & Customer Service in 1995. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company in January 1997 and as the Managing Director in May 1997. Mr. Chan is a director of major local and overseas subsidiary companies of the Group. He is also the Chairman and President of Hong Kong & China Gas Investment Limited, the Group’s investment holding company in mainland China and chairman, vice chairman or a director of a number of the Group’s project companies in mainland China. Mr. Chan is the Chairman of Towngas China Company Limited and the Vice Chairman of Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd., both of which are listed public companies. Mr. Chan is the Chairman of The Hong Kong Management Association and a Vice Chairman of China Gas Association. He was appointed as a Member of the Standing Committee on Judicial Salaries and Conditions of Service by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for two years with effect from 1st January 2016. Mr. Chan received the Executive Award under the DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards 2005, the Director of the Year Awards – Listed Companies (SEHK – Hang Seng Index Constituents) Executive Directors from The Hong Kong Institute of Directors in 2006, the Leadership Award in Gas Industry Award 2015 from the Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers and the Energy and Utilities Alliance of the United Kingdom, and was named as one of “The 100 Best-Performing CEOs in the World” by Harvard Business Review in 2015. He was conferred as an Honorary Fellowship by The Hong Kong Institute of Education in April 2016. Mr. Chan is a Chartered Engineer, Fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers; Fellow of The Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Fellow of the Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers and Fellow of The Energy Institute of the United Kingdom.

Wai Yee Wong Mr. Wong Wai Yee is Chief Operating Officer - Utilities Business, Executive Director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited., effective February 1, 2013. He joined the Group in 1997, initially as its Financial Controller. Since 2002, he has been deeply involved in the development of the Group’s mainland utilities business, operating from its headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Mr. Wong was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company in February 2013. Mr. Wong is currently the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Utilities Business and also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Group. He is also an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Towngas China Company Limited and a director of Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd., both of which are listed public companies. Mr. Wong was named consecutively as one of “The Best CEO of Chinese Listed Companies” by Forbes in 2012 and 2013. He is a chartered professional accountant of Canada and a chartered company secretary both in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Mr. Wong is a Fellow of the Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers of the United Kingdom. He completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School in the United States. Mr. Wong was formerly a director of the Certified Management Accountants Society of British Columbia, Canada and the president of its Hong Kong branch. He is a member of the Advisory Board of the Department of Accounting of Hong Kong Shue Yan University. Mr. Wong has over 39 years of experience in corporate finance, management and international working experience.

Ko Yin Lam Dr. Lam Ko Yin is Non-Executive Director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. He has more than 43 years’ experience in banking and property development. He is the Deputy Chairman of The University of Hong Kong Foundation for Educational Development and Research and a Director of Fudan University Education Development Foundation. Dr. Lam was awarded an Honorary University Fellowship by The University of Hong Kong in 2008, and was conferred a degree of Doctor of Business (Honoris Causa) by Macquarie University in 2015. The He is a Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Dr. Lam is a Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“Henderson Land Development”) and Henderson Investment Limited, the Chairman of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, and an Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited, all of which are listed public companies. Dr. Lam is a Director of Henderson Development Limited (“Henderson Development”), Hopkins (Cayman) Limited (“Hopkins”), Rimmer (Cayman) Limited (“Rimmer”), Riddick (Cayman) Limited (“Riddick”), Disralei Investment Limited (“Disralei Investment”),

Ka Kit Lee Dr. Lee Ka Kit is Non-Executive Director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company in 1990. He was educated in the United Kingdom. He is a Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“Henderson Land Development”) and Henderson Investment Limited as well as a Non-executive Director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. He was previously a Non-executive Director of Intime Department Store (Group) Company Limited (now known as Intime Retail (Group) Company Limited). All the above companies are listed public companies. He is also a Vice Chairman of Henderson Development Limited (“Henderson Development”). Henderson Land Development and Henderson Development have discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (please refer to the notes on “Substantial Shareholders and Others” on page 68 of this Annual Report for details). Dr. Lee is a Member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He has been appointed as a Council Member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council for two years from 2016. He was appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the “HKSAR”) in 2009, and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the HKSAR in 2015. Dr. Lee was awarded an Honorary University Fellowship by The University of Hong Kong in 2009, and was also awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Business Administration by Edinburgh Napier University in 2014.

Ka Shing Lee Mr. Lee Ka Shing is Non-Executive Director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company in 1999. He was educated in Canada. He is a Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“Henderson Land Development”), the Chairman and Managing Director of Henderson Investment Limited and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited, all of which are listed public companies. Mr. Lee is also a Vice Chairman of Henderson Development Limited (“Henderson Development”) and a Director of Disralei Investment Limited (“Disralei Investment”), Medley Investment Limited (“Medley Investment”), Faxson Investment Limited (“Faxson Investment”), Chelco Investment Limited (“Chelco Investment”) and Macrostar Investment Limited (“Macrostar Investment”). Henderson Land Development, Henderson Development, Disralei Investment, Medley Investment, Faxson Investment, Chelco Investment and Macrostar Investment have discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (please refer to the notes on “Substantial Shareholders and Others” on page 68 of this Annual Report for details). Mr. Lee is a Member of The Court of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is also a Member of the 12th Beijing Committee, and was previously a Member of the 10th Guangxi Zhuangzu Zizhiqu Committee and of the 10th Foshan Committee, of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Lee is the son of Dr. Lee Shau Kee, the Chairman of the Company and the brother of Dr. Lee Ka Kit, a Non-executive Director of the Company.

Hay Man Leung Mr. Leung Hay Man is Independent Non-Executive Director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company in 1981. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“Henderson Land Development”), Henderson Investment Limited and Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, all of which are listed public companies. Henderson Land Development has discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (please refer to the notes on “Substantial Shareholders and Others” on page 68 of this Annual Report for details). Mr. Leung is a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors.

Kwok Po Li The Hon. Dr. Sir. Li Kwok Po, OBE, CPA, LL.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company in 1984. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. Dr. Li is an Independent Non-executive Director of Guangdong Investment Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, PCCW Limited, San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited, SCMP Group Limited and Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, all being companies listed in Hong Kong. He was previously a Director of CaixaBank, S.A., a Non-independent Non-executive Director of AFFIN Holdings Berhad, and an Independent Non-executive Director of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited. Dr. Li is the Chairman of The Chinese Banks’ Association Limited and a Member of the Council of the Treasury Markets Association. He was a Member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from 1985 until 2012. Dr. Li was awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2007. He received the Business Person of the Year Award in the Hong Kong Business Awards 2006. Dr. Li is a Fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Fellow of The Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, Fellow of Chartered Institute of Bankers, Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, Chartered Fellow of British Computer Society, Chartered IT Professional, Fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in England, an Honorary Fellow of the School of Accountancy, Central University of Finance and Economics and a Companion of the Chartered Management Institute.