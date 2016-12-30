Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)

Name Description

Shau-Kee Lee Dr. the Hon. Lee Shau-Kee, LL.D. is Executive Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He has been the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company since 1976 and has been engaged in property development in Hong Kong for more than 60 years. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is the founder, and continues to act as executive director of Henderson Investment Limited after his stepping down as chairman and managing director on 1 July 2015. He is also the chairman of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, the vice chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited as well as a non-executive director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited, all of which are listed companies. He previously served as an independent non-executive director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, a listed company, until his resignation on 24 April 2013. Dr Lee was awarded Grand Bauhinia Medal by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2007. Dr Lee is a director of Rimmer (Cayman) Limited, Riddick (Cayman) Limited, Hopkins (Cayman) Limited, Henderson Development Limited, Believegood Limited and Cameron Enterprise Inc. which have discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Ko Yin Lam Dr. Lam Ko Yin (Colin), FCILT, FHKIoD, is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 1982 and has been an Executive Director since 1985 and Vice Chairman since 1993. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr Lam holds a B.Sc. (Honours) degree from The University of Hong Kong and has over 43 years’ experience in banking and property development. He is also the chairman of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, the vice chairman of Henderson Investment Limited as well as a non-executive director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited and an executive director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited, all of which are listed companies. He is the Deputy Chairman of The University of Hong Kong Foundation for Educational Development and Research and a Director of Fudan University Education Development Foundation. Dr Lam was awarded an Honorary University Fellowship by The University of Hong Kong in 2008, and was conferred with a degree of Doctor of Business (Honoris Causa) by Macquarie University in 2015. He is a Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Dr Lam is a director of Rimmer (Cayman) Limited, Riddick (Cayman) Limited, Hopkins (Cayman) Limited, Henderson Development Limited and Believegood Limited which have discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Ka Kit Lee Dr. Lee Ka Kit, JP, has been Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He is a Member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has been an Executive Director of the Company since 1985 and Vice Chairman since 1993. He was educated in the United Kingdom and has been primarily responsible for the development of the People’s Republic of China business of Henderson Land Group since he joined the Company in 1985. He is the vice chairman of Henderson Development Limited (“Henderson Development”). He is also the vice chairman of Henderson Investment Limited as well as a non-executive director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited and The Bank of East Asia, Limited, all of which are listed companies. He was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 2009 and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star (GBS) in 2015 by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He has been appointed Council Member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council for two years from 1 January 2016. He was awarded an Honorary University Fellowship by The University of Hong Kong in 2009 and an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Business Administration by Edinburgh Napier University in July 2014. He is a director of Henderson Development which has discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Ka Shing Lee Mr. Lee Ka Shing is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He is Committee Member of the 12th Beijing Committee, and previously a Committee Member of the 10th Guangxi Zhuangzu Zizhiqu Committee and of the 10th Foshan Committee, of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has been an Executive Director of the Company since 1993 and Vice Chairman since 2005. He was educated in Canada. Mr Lee is the vice chairman of Henderson Development Limited (“Henderson Development”). On 1 July 2015, he was re-designated from the vice chairman to chairman and managing director of Henderson Investment Limited. He is also the chairman and chief executive officer of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited as well as a non-executive director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, all of which are listed companies. He is a member of The Court of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr Lee is a director of Henderson Development, Believegood Limited and Richbond Investment Limited which have discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Hau Chung Fung Mr. Fung Hau Chung, Andrew, BBS, JP, is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company effect from 1 August 2017. He holds the Bachelor of Arts Degree from The University of Hong Kong and the Honorary Fellowship awarded by Lingnan University. Mr. Fung served as the Executive Director and the Head of Global Banking and Markets of Hang Seng Bank Limited before he stepped down such positions in July 2017. He is the Professor of Practice (Finance) in School of Accounting and Finance of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and has about 36 years of experience in banking, capital markets and asset management. Mr. Fung’s current major public appointments include Board Member of Hospital Authority & Chairman of Eastern Hospital Governing Committee, Board Member of Hong Kong Airport Authority and Council Lay Member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ka Fai Hahn Mr. Hahn Ka Fai (Mark), BSc, MRICS, MHKIS, RPS (GP), is General Manager - Sales (2) Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the company in 2013 and is presently the General Manager of Sales (2) Department. He is a member of both The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. He has over 30 years’ experience in property acquisitions, developments, sales and marketing as well as fund raising involving projects in Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan and Japan. Prior to joining the Company, he was a founding Director of CY Leung & Co (now DTZ), Associate Director at Sino Land and Executive Director, Asia/Managing Director, Development at Grosvenor.

Man Cheung Kwok Mr. Kwok Man Cheung (Victor), BA (AS), B Arch (Dist), MSc (Con P Mgt), EMBA, FHKIA, MAPM, RIBA, Authorized Person (Architect), Registered Architect (HK), PRC Class 1 Registered Architect Qualification, is General Manager - Project Management (2) Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 2005 and is presently the General Manager of Project Management (2) Department. He possesses professional qualifications of both a project manager and an architect. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture (Distinction) degree and a Master of Science in Construction Project Management degree from The University of Hong Kong, and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Tsinghua University. He is a Fellow Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and a Member of Association of Project Management. He has over 38 years of professional experience in the property and construction industry of Hong Kong and mainland China.

Tat Man Lam Mr. Lam Tat Man (Thomas), MEM(UTS), DMS, EHKIM, MHIREA, CHINA GBL MANAGER, is General Manager - Sales (1) Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 1983 and is presently the General Manager of Sales (1) Department. He holds a Master Degree in Engineering Management from the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia and a Diploma in Management Studies from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is an Ordinary Member of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators and an Executive Member of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing and a China Green Building Label Manager. He has over 33 years’ experience in property sales and marketing.

Pui Man Lee Ms. Lee Pui Man (Margaret), BHum (Hons), is Senior General Manager - Portfolio Leasing Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. joined the Company in 1984 and is presently the Senior General Manager of Portfolio Leasing Department. She holds a B Hum (Honours) degree from the University of London and has over 32 years’ experience in marketing development.

Kam Leung Leung Mr. Leung Kam Leung, MSc, PGDMS, FHKIS, FRICS, RPS (GP), is General Manager - Property Planning Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 1997. He holds a Master of Science degree in International Real Estate and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies. He is a Fellow Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and is also a Registered Professional Surveyor. He has over 40 years’ experience in land and property development. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Leung held a Chief Estate Surveyor post in the Lands Department of the Hong Kong Government and had over 20 years’ experience in government land disposal, land exchange, lease modification and premium assessment. He is currently serving on several government advisory committees.

Suet Fong Ngan Ms. Ngan Suet Fong (Bonnie), BBA, is the General Manager - Corporate Communications Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Ms. Ngan joined the Company in January 2005 and is presently the General Manager of Corporate Communications Department. Ms Ngan graduated from the University of Wisconsin, USA. She has over 30 years of experience in both banking and real estate industries, and has held senior positions in corporate communications, marketing, retail banking and e-business. Prior to joining the Company, Ms Ngan was the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Relations of Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Pak Wing Sit Mr. Sit Pak Wing, ACIS, FHIREA, is General Manager - Portfolio Leasing Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 1991 and is presently the General Manager of Portfolio Leasing Department. He is a Member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators and an individual Member of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong. He has over 40 years’ experience in marketing development, leasing and property management.

Kim Wing Wong Dr. Wong Kim Wing (Ball), BA (AS), B. Arch, Ph.D. (Finance), FHKIA, Registered Architect (HK), Authorized Person (List 1, HK), is General Manager of Asset Development Department, Group Consultant of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 2011 as the group consultant and serves to advise Henderson Land Group in his expert areas of sales and marketing, leasing, and project management. He is also presently acting as the General Manager of Asset Development Department and advises Henderson Land Group on its asset development and asset branding of investment portfolio. Dr Wong is a Registered Architect and Authorized Person in Hong Kong and holds a PhD Degree in Finance from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Prior to joining Henderson Land Group, he was an executive director of CC Land Holdings Ltd., and was the Director (Project and Planning) of The Link Management Limited (as Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust). He had also served Sun Hung Kai Properties Group for over 10 years.

Man Wa Wong Mr. Wong Man Wa (Raymond), LLB., PCLL, Solicitor, is Senior General Manager - Sales Department of the Company. He joined the Company in December 2012 and is presently the Senior General Manager of Sales Department. He possesses professional qualification as a solicitor in Hong Kong and is presently sitting on a number of professional or government consultative or advisory committees. He is also an individual member of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws (PCLL) from The University of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Company, he had over 22 years’ practical experience as a lawyer specializing in land and property development related works and was a partner of one of the largest international law firms in Hong Kong.

Wing Hoo Wong Mr. Wong Wing Hoo (Billy), JP, BSc, FICE, FHKIE, FIHT, FHKIHT, RPE, is General Manager - Construction Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 2006 and is presently the General Manager of Construction Department. He is a fellow member of the Institution of Civil Engineers, Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Institution of Highways and Transportation and Hong Kong Institution of Highways and Transportation. He is also a Registered Professional Engineer under the Engineers Registration Ordinance Chapter 409. Mr Wong was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 2005 and was awarded Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) in 2014 by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region respectively. He previously served as President of Hong Kong Construction Association, Chairman of Construction Industry Training Authority and Chairman of Construction Industry Training Board. Mr Wong is currently a Director of Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, Director of Hong Kong Airport Authority and Permanent Supervisor of Hong Kong Construction Association.

Wing Kee Wong Mr. Wong Wing Kee (Christopher), BSc (Econ), ACA, is General Manager - Accounts Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Mr. Wong graduated from The London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London and is a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. He has over 30 years of experience in accounting, auditing, investment banking and corporate finance in the United Kingdom and in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wong was the Chief Financial Officer of Kerry Properties Limited between December 2004 and May 2007.

Wai Wai Yu Mr. Yu Wai Wai is General Manager - Project Management (1) Department of the Company. He joined the Company in 2013 and is presently the General Manager of Project Management (1) Department. He is a Fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects, an Honorary Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Project Management and an Authorized Person (Architect). He has over 31 years of experience in property planning and design, project management, quality management, cost management, land acquisition and customer services. He also has experience in art and cultures, green building innovations, heritage and conservation developments. Mr Yu was appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2013. Mr Yu was appointed as the Chairman of Professional Development Committee of the Estate Agents Authority in 2014. Prior to joining the company, he was an Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, a listed company.

Yuk Lun Cheng Mr. Cheng Yuk Lun (Stephen), BSc(Eng), C Eng, MICE, MIStructE, MHKIE, RPE, Registered Structural Engineer, Registered Geotechnical Engineer, Authorized Person (List II), PRC Class 1 Registered Structural Engineer Qualification, is the Senior General Manager-Engineering Department of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 1994 and is presently the Senior General Manager of the Engineering Department. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, the Institution of Civil Engineers, and the Institution of Structural Engineers. He has over 35 years of professional experience in structural, civil, and geotechnical engineering.

Ho Ming Wong Mr. Wong Ho Ming (Augustine), JP, MSc, MEcon, FHKIS, MRICS, MCIArb, RPS (GP), is General Manager - Property Development Department and Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 1996 and has been an Executive Director of the Company since September 2010. He is presently the General Manager of Property Development Department as well. He is a registered professional surveyor and has over 32 years’ experience in property appraisal, dealing and development. He was appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2008.

Woon King Fung Lee Ms. Fung Lee Woon King has been Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. She joined Henderson Development Limited (“Henderson Development”), the parent company of the Company as treasurer in 1974 and has been an executive director of Henderson Development since 1979. She is also the Chief Treasurer of Henderson Development Group, Henderson Land Group and Henderson Investment Group. Madam Fung is a director of Rimmer (Cayman) Limited, Riddick (Cayman) Limited, Hopkins (Cayman) Limited, Henderson Development, Yamina Investment Limited, Believegood Limited, Cameron Enterprise Inc., South Base Limited and Richbond Investment Limited which have discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Ping Ho Kwok Mr. Kwok Ping Ho, ACIB, is Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 1987 and has been an Executive Director since 1993. Mr Kwok holds a Master of Science degree in Administrative Sciences from the City University Graduate Business School, London, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Surveying (Real Estate Development) from The University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Science (Engineering) (Civil Engineering Group) Honours degree from the University of London. He is an Associate Member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers (A.C.I.B.) of the United Kingdom and had previously been a part-time lecturer for the MBA programme of The University of Hong Kong. In 2012, he was appointed as an Honorary Professor of the Department of Real Estate and Construction, Faculty of Architecture of The University of Hong Kong. He had worked in the international banking field for more than 11 years with postings in London, Chicago, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore as well as in Hong Kong before joining the Company and has over 30 years of experience in the finance and business management areas which include responsibilities in the corporate investment, finance and treasury and project management activities of Henderson Land Group since 1987, including group re-organisation, privatisation proposals and corporate acquisitions. He is also a non-executive director of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the manager of the publicly-listed Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr Kwok is a director of Believegood Limited which has discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Yum Chuen Lau Mr. Lau Yum Chuen (Eddie) has been Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited., since 1987. He has over 45 years’ experience in banking, finance and investment. Mr Lau is also a non-executive director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and an executive director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited, both of which are listed companies.

Kwok Lam Suen Mr. Suen Kwok Lam, JP, MH, FHIREA, has been Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Company in 1997 and has been an Executive Director of the Company since January 2002. He is also an independent non-executive director of China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, a listed company. Mr Suen is the Vice President of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators and an individual Member of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong. He was the President of Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies from 2003 to 2007. He has over 45 years’ experience in property management. He was awarded the Medal of Honour in 2005 and the Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) in 2015 and appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 2011 by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region respectively.

Ying Chee Yip Mr. Yip Ying Chee (John), LLB, FCIS, CPA is Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong and the London School of Economics and is a solicitor and a certified public accountant. He has over 35 years’ experience in corporate finance, and corporate and investment management.

Ngai Min Choi Mr. Choi Ngai Min is Incharge of China Sales and Land Acquisition of the Company. He graduated from the Business Management Department of the Hong Kong Baptist College and holds a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of East Asia, Macau. He has been in the real estate industry for 36 years and has extensive knowledge and experience in the real estate markets in Hong Kong and mainland China. Mr Choi was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 2005 and was awarded Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) in 2015 by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region respectively. Currently, he is the Vice President of The Hong Kong Real Property Federation Limited.

Cheung Yuen Liu Mr. Liu Cheung Yuen, BEc, FCPA, CA (Aust), FCS, FCIS, is Company Secretary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He joined the Henderson Land Group in 2005 and is presently the Company Secretary of the Group. Mr. Liu graduated from Monash University, Australia with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He is a fellow of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and an associate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia. He has many years’ experience in accounting, auditing, corporate finance, corporate investment and development, and company secretarial practice.

Pui Ling Lee Mrs. Lee Pui Ling (Angelina), SBS, JP, LLB, FCA, is Non-Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Mrs. Lee is a Partner of the firm of solicitors, Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mrs. Lee is active in public service and is currently a member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel of the Securities and Futures Commission. She is also a non-executive director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and TOM Group Limited as well as an independent non-executive director of Great Eagle Holdings Limited, all of which are listed companies. Mrs. Lee was previously a Non-executive Director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and the Securities and Futures Commission.

Tat Man Lee Mr. Lee Tat Man is Non-Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited., since 1976. He has been engaged in property development in Hong Kong for more than 40 years and is also an executive director of Henderson Investment Limited, a listed company. Mr Lee is a director of Rimmer (Cayman) Limited, Riddick (Cayman) Limited, Hopkins (Cayman) Limited, Henderson Development Limited and Cameron Enterprise Inc. which have discloseable interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Ping Keung Ko Prof. Ko Ping Keung, PhD, FIEEE, JP, has been Independent Non-executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Professor Ko holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from The University of Hong Kong, a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Science degree from the University of California at Berkeley. He is an Adjunct Professor of Peking University and Tsinghua University and Emeritus Professor of Electrical & Electronic Engineering and the former Dean of the School of Engineering of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He was the Vice Chairman of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department of the University of California at Berkeley in 1991 – 1993 and a member of Technical staff, Bell Labs, Holmdel, in 1982 – 1984. Professor Ko is an independent non-executive director of Henderson Investment Limited, a listed company.

Che Keung Kwong Mr. Kwong Che Keung (Gordon), FCA, CPA is Independent Non-executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences in 1972 and qualified as a chartered accountant in England in 1977. He was a partner of Pricewaterhouse from 1984 to 1998 and an independent member of the Council of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong from 1992 to 1997. He is an independent non-executive director of Henderson Investment Limited, Agile Property Holdings Limited, China Power International Development Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited), Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited, NWS Holdings Limited, OP Financial Investments Limited, FSE Engineering Holdings Limited and Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (listed in Greece), all of which are listed companies.

Hay Man Leung Mr. Leung Hay Man, FRICS, FCIArb, FHKIS, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He has been a Director of the Company since 1981 and was re-designated as Non-executive Director in 2004. On 22 August 2012, Mr Leung was re-designated as Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr Leung is a Chartered Surveyor. He is also an independent non-executive director of Henderson Investment Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, all of which are listed companies.

Chung Kwong Poon Professor. Dr. Poon Chung Kwong, G.B.S., J.P., Ph.D., D.Sc., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Professor Poon obtained a Bachelor of Science (honours) degree from the University of Hong Kong, a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Higher Doctor of Science degree from the University of London. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the California Institute of Technology and University of Southern California. He also held the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humanities from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2009. Professor Poon is currently the Chairman of Virya Foundation Limited (a registered non-profit charitable organization) and he is the President Emeritus and Emeritus Professor of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and had devoted 40 years of his life to advancing university education in Hong Kong before he retired in January 2009 from his 18-year presidency at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Professor Poon was appointed a non-official Justice of the Peace (JP) in 1989 and received the OBE award in 1991, the Gold Bauhinia Star (GBS) award in 2002 by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and the “Leader of the Year Awards 2008 (Education)”. In addition, Professor Poon was appointed a member of the Legislative Council (1985 – 1991) and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (1998 – 2013). Professor Poon is the Honorary Professor of a number of top-rated universities in the mainland China. Professor Poon is a non-executive director of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited and an independent non-executive director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, an associated company of the Company, Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited and Chevalier International Holdings Limited, all of which are listed companies. He served as an independent non-executive director of K.Wah International Holdings Limited, a listed company, until his resignation on 31 July 2015.

Ka Woo Mr. Woo Ka Biu (Jackson), MA (Oxon), is Independent Non-Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited, since 1 March 2012. He holds an MA degree in Jurisprudence from the Oxford University and is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Australia. He is an honorary director of Tsinghua University, a China-Appointed Attesting Officer appointed by the Ministry of Justice, People’s Republic of China and a Practising Solicitor Member on the panel of the Solicitors’ Disciplinary Tribunal in The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Mr Woo was a partner of Ashurst Hong Kong and a director of N M Rothschild & Sons (Hong Kong) Limited (“Rothschild”). Prior to joining Rothschild, Mr Woo was a partner in the corporate finance department of Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. Mr Woo was an alternate to Sir Po-shing Woo, in Sir Po-shing Woo’s capacity as a non-executive director of the Company. He is a director of Kailey Group of Companies, the Chief Executive Officer of Challenge Capital Management Limited, Chairman (International) of Guantao Law Firm and a consultant of Messrs. Guantao & Chow. He is also an alternate to Sir Po-shing Woo, in Sir Po-shing Woo’s capacity as a non-executive director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, as well as an independent non-executive director of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., both of which are listed companies.