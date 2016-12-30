Swire Pacific Ltd (0019.HK)
0019.HK on Hong Kong Stock
76.60HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
John Slosar
|60
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Martin Cubbon
|59
Kwok Leung Chu
|55
|2014
|Executive Director
David Cogman
|43
|2017
|Executive Director
Patrick Healy
|51
|2013
|Executive Director - Beverages Division
Yat Hung Fu
|53
|2006
|Company Secretary
Merlin Swire
|43
|2009
|Non-Executive Director
Samuel Swire
|37
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
Paul Etchells
|66
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Freshwater
|72
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Halyburton
|54
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Chien Lee
|63
|1993
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Mun Lee
|64
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
John Slosar
|Dr. John Robert Slosar is Executive Chairman of the Board of Swire Pacific Ltd., with effective 14 March 2014. He is also Chairman of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited, Swire Properties Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited and a Director of Air China Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1980 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, the USA and Thailand.
Martin Cubbon
|Mr. Martin Cubbon is no longer the Finance Director, Executive Director of Swire Pacific Ltd, effective October 1, 2017. He was Finance Director from September 1998 to March 2009 and Executive Director responsible for the Property Division from May 2009 to December 2014. He became Corporate Development and Finance Director in January 2015. He is also a Director of Swire Properties Limited and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1986.
Kwok Leung Chu
|Mr. Chu Kwok Leung is Executive Director of Swire Pacific Ltd. He is also a Director and Chief Executive of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Chairman of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1984 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia.
David Cogman
|Mr. David Peter Cogman has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 7th August 2017. He joined McKinsey & Company (“McKinsey”) in 1997 and is currently a Partner in McKinsey’s Hong Kong office. He first joined McKinsey in London, and has worked in China since the 1990s as a member of its Corporate Finance practice. He serves clients primarily in Mainland China and North Asia, supporting local companies, multinational corporations and financial investors on corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Cogman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the London School of Economics, U.K. and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University, U.S.A.
Patrick Healy
|Mr. Patrick Healy is Executive Director of Beverages Division at Swire Pacific Ltd., since January 2013. He is also a Director of Swire Properties Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1988 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Germany and Mainland China.
Yat Hung Fu
|Mr. Fu (David) Yat Hung is Company Secretary of Swire Pacific Ltd since January 2006. He joined the Swire group in 1988. He is a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. He is also a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform.
Merlin Swire
|Mr. Merlin Bingham Swire is Non-Executive Director of Swire Pacific Limited. He is also Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive and a shareholder of John Swire & Sons Limited and a Director of Swire Properties Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1997 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China and London. He is brother to S C Swire, a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
Samuel Swire
|Mr. Samuel Compton Swire is Non-Executive Director of Swire Pacific Ltd. He is also a Director and shareholder of John Swire & Sons Limited and a Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. He joined the Swire group in 2003 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Singapore, Mainland China, Sri Lanka and London. He is brother to M B Swire, a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
Paul Etchells
|Mr. Paul Kenneth Etchells is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Properties Limited (until 16th May 2017), China Foods Limited and Samsonite International S.A. He is also an adviser to Cassia Investments Limited. He was employed by the Swire group in Hong Kong from 1976 to 1998. He was employed by The Coca-Cola Company from July 1998 to June 2010 and worked in the USA, Mainland China and Hong Kong.
Timothy Freshwater
|Mr. Timothy (Tim) George Freshwater is Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Pacific Ltd. He is a Non-Executive Director of Savills plc. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
Gordon Halyburton
|Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton ORR, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined McKinsey & Company in 1986 and retired in 2015. He was a member of McKinsey’s global shareholder board from 2003 to 2015. He is a Non-Executive Director of Lenovo Group Limited and a Board member of the China-Britain Business Council.
Chien Lee
|Mr. Lee Chien is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Pacific Ltd. He is a Non-Executive Director of Hysan Development Company Limited. He is a Council member of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and St. Paul’s Co-educational College and also a Trustee Emeritus of Stanford University and Director of Stanford Health Care.
Wai Mun Lee
|Ms. Lee (Rose) Wai Mun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Pacific Ltd. She is Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited, a Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and an Independent Non-Executive Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. She is also Vice President of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, Executive Vice-Chairman of the Finance Professional Committee of Guangdong’s Association for Promotion of Cooperation between Guangdong, Hongkong & Macao, Vice-Chairman of the Inaugural Financial Consulting Committee for Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen and a member of the Consulting Committee of Qianhai & Shekou Area of Shenzhen, China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone, and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen. In addition, she is a Board member of the Community Chest of Hong Kong, a member of the court of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a member of the Financial Services Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Trade Development Council.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
John Slosar
|34,248,000
Martin Cubbon
|18,276,000
Kwok Leung Chu
|2,085,000
David Cogman
|--
Patrick Healy
|12,977,000
Yat Hung Fu
|--
Merlin Swire
|--
Samuel Swire
|--
Paul Etchells
|--
Timothy Freshwater
|950,000
Gordon Halyburton
|805,000
Chien Lee
|950,000
Wai Mun Lee
|748,000
As Of 30 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
John Slosar
|0
|0
Martin Cubbon
|0
|0
Kwok Leung Chu
|0
|0
David Cogman
|0
|0
Patrick Healy
|0
|0
Yat Hung Fu
|0
|0
Merlin Swire
|0
|0
Samuel Swire
|0
|0
Paul Etchells
|0
|0
Timothy Freshwater
|0
|0
Gordon Halyburton
|0
|0
Chien Lee
|0
|0
Wai Mun Lee
|0
|0