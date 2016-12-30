Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK)

Name Description

Che Woo Lui Dr. Lui Che Woo, MBE, LL.D., is Executive Chairman of the Board of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. He has been a Director of the Company since August 1991 and is the Chairman and a member of the Executive Board of the Company. Dr. Lui is also the Chairman and the Managing Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited. He has over 50 years’ experience in quarrying, construction materials and property development. He was the Founding Chairman of the Institute of Quarrying in the UK (Hong Kong Branch) and the Chairman of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals. Dr. Lui is also the Founding Chairman of The Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners, the President of Tsim Sha Tsui East Property Developers Association, the Founding President of Hong Kong – Guangdong Economic Development Association and an Honorary President of Hong Kong – Shanghai Economic Development Association. Dr. Lui has been appointed as a Member of Steering Committee on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) since 2007. Further, Dr. Lui was a Member of the 9th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Selection Committee for the First Government of the HKSAR and a member of the Election Committee of the HKSAR. Dr. Lui has been again elected as a member of the Election Committee of the HKSAR in December 2006. In 1995, an asteroid discovered by the Purple Mountain Observatory in Nanjing was named “Lui Che Woo Star”. Dr. Lui was presented the Outstanding Contribution Award in Guangzhou in 1996. Dr. Lui was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the HKSAR in July 2005. Dr. Lui was also awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal by the Government of the HKSAR in 2012. Dr. Lui was awarded Business Person of the Year 2007 by DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards and the Lifetime Achievement Award by American Academy of Hospitality Sciences of 2007 respectively.

Michael Mecca Mr. Michael Mecca is the President of the company. He has a long and distinguished career in leadership roles with a number of globally recognized gaming and hospitality brands in the USA and Australia. Previously, he held senior executive positions with various major gaming companies in Las Vegas.

Yiu Tung Lui Mr. Lui Yiu Tung is the Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. He has been an executive Director of the Company since June 1987 and is the Deputy Chairman and a member of each of the Executive Board, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee as well as the Chairman of Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. Lui is also an executive director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited. He holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and a master of science degree in structural engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, USA. Mr. Lui is a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Election Committee of the HKSAR and a member of the Chief Executive Election Committee of Macau SAR. He is also a director of the 68th Term of Macao Chamber of Commerce and an Honorary Chairman of the 18th Term of Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association. Mr. Lui was awarded the Medal of Merit – Tourism by Macau SAR in 2012 and Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2014 – Entrepreneur of the Year by Enterprise Asia in 2014.

Robert Drake Mr. Robert Drake is the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, investment banking activities such as mergers and acquisitions, financial management, as well as domestic and international business development activities within the gaming industry. Previously, he held senior executive positions in Finance with gaming companies in Las Vegas.

Kevin Clayton Mr. Kevin Clayton is the Chief Marketing Officer of the company. He has over 32 years of corporate and consulting experience in strategic marketing, brand building, business development and new product innovation. Previously, he held senior executive positions with a number of casinos and prestigious companies in UK, South-East Asia and Australia.

Ying Keung Chee Mr. Chee Ying Keung (Joseph) is Managing Director - Construction Materials Division, Executive Director of Galaxy Enterprises Group Ltd. He has been an executive Director of the Company since April 2004 and is the Managing Director of the Construction Materials Division as well as a member of the Executive Board of the Company. Mr. Chee holds a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of South Australia and a Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Western Ontario in Canada. He is a fellow member of The Institute of Quarrying in the UK and has over 30 years of broad experience in the construction materials industry including operations and management, technical and quality assurance, environmental protection, commercial and strategic planning. He is currently a member of Pneumoconiosis Compensation Fund Board. He served as a member of the Working Group on Construction Waste of the Provisional Construction Industry Co-ordination Board from 2004 to 2006. He was also the Chairman of The Institute of Quarrying in the UK (Hong Kong Branch) from 1998 to 2000 and the Chairman of Hong Kong Contract Quarry Association from 2002 to 2008. He was re-elected as the Chairman of Hong Kong Contract Quarry Association in 2011. Mr. Chee was elected as a member of the 11th Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in December 2012.

Lui Wai Yu Tang Ms. Tang Lui Wai Yu is Executive Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., since August 1991 as well as a member of the Executive Board of the Company. She is also an executive director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited. She holds a bachelor of commerce degree from McGill University, Canada and is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Ms. Lui has been elected as a member of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in December 2012. Ms. Lui has been reappointed as a non-executive director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority from 17 March 2015 for two years. She was appointed as a member of board of trustees of Shanghai Jiao Tong University on 30 October 2014. Ms. Lui was formerly a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform, the Tourism Strategy Group, the Statistic Advisory Board, the Hong Kong Arts Development Council and the Board of Ocean Park Corporation. Ms. Lui has been elected as a member of the Election Committee of the HKSAR since 1998.

Jason Barry Mr. Jason Barry is the Senior Vice President – Table Games, Galaxy Macau™ of the company. He has over 25 years of experience in table games. Previously, he held senior management position with a gaming company in Australia.

Kevin Kelley Mr. Kevin Kelley is the Chief Operating Officer, Macau of the company. He has extensive experience in gaming, hospitality and entertainment through his career spanning over the USA and Macau. Previously, he held senior executive positions at various well-known casinos and hotels in the USA and Macau.

Scott Kreeger Mr. Scott Kreeger is the Director of Operations Development, New Resort of the company. He has over 25 years of experience in gaming. Previously, he held senior management positions with a number of resort and gaming companies in the USA.

Roger Lienhard Mr. Roger Lienhard is the Senior Vice President of Hospitality, Galaxy Macau™ of the company. He has over 32 years of operations management and project development experience gained from the hospitality industry. Previously, he held senior management positions with a number of prestigious hotels and resorts in Macau, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India and Indonesia.

Richard Longhurst Mr. Richard Longhurst is the Director of Operations, Galaxy Macau™ and Director of Gaming Development and Optimization Services of the company. He has over 27 years of extensive leadership experience at senior levels gained from the gaming industry. Previously, he held senior executive position with a gaming company in Australia.

Mohamed Newera Mr. Mohamed Newera is the Director of Project Development of the company. He has more than 30 years of experience in design, construction and contract management of large and complex projects including theme parks, hotels, resorts, entertainment centers, residential buildings, office buildings, museums and shopping malls, particularly in Asia, USA, South America, Africa, Middle East and Europe. Previously, he held senior executive positions with a number of prestigious companies in the USA, France, U.K., Middle East, Egypt and Asia.

Michael Palmieri Mr. Michael Palmieri is the Senior Vice President – Electronic Games, Galaxy Macau™ of the company. He has over 20 years of experience in slots and cage operations. Previously, he held senior management position with a gaming company in the USA.

Charles So Mr. Charles So is the Director of Operations, StarWorld Macau of the company. He has over 36 years of experience in hotel operations and food and beverage services. Previously, he held various senior management positions with a number of prestigious hotels across Beijing, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Vietnam and Australia.

Yin Min Yap Mr. Yin Min Yap is the Senior Director of International Premium & Mass Market Development of the company. He has more than 30 years of experience in hotel operations, resort planning, theme park and plaza development, corporate planning and business development. Previously, he held various senior executive positions with a gaming company in Malaysia.

Li Mei Wah Sin Mrs. Sin Li Mei Wah is Company Secretary of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, since 1 November 2010. Mrs. Sin is a fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She holds a Master Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor Degree in Law and has experience in company secretarial practice.

Wai Bun Cheung Dr. Cheung (Charles) Wai Bun, JP, is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since October 2015. Dr. Cheung holds an honorary doctor’s degree from John Dewey University, U.S.A., a master degree in business administration and a bachelor of science degree in accounts and finance from New York University, U.S.A.. He was awarded the Directors of the Year Awards 2002 of Listed Company Non-Executive Director by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. In December 2010, Dr. Cheung received three awards, namely (1) Outstanding Management Award of The Chartered Management Association; (2) Outstanding Director Award of The Chartered Association of Directors; and (3) Outstanding CEO Award of The Asia Pacific CEO Association. Dr. Cheung is a council member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He is also a member of the Hospital Governing Committee of Kowloon Hospital and Hong Kong Eye Hospital, and a member of the Kowloon Regional Advisory Committee of the Hospital Authority in Hong Kong. Dr. Cheung was formerly a visiting professor of the School of Business of Nanjing University, PRC. He was formerly the group chief executive and executive deputy chairman of Mission Hills Group, Hong Kong, and a former director and advisor of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals. He has held senior management positions in various companies of different industries and possessed extensive banking, financial and commercial experiences. Dr. Cheung is an independent non-executive director of China Financial International Investments Limited, Jiayuan International Group Limited (appointed on 12 February 2016), Modern Dental Group Limited, Pioneer Global Group Limited and Universal Technologies Holdings Limited, all are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He is an independent non-executive director of Yin He Holdings Limited (formerly known as Zebra Strategic Holdings Limited), a company listed on the growth enterprise market of the Stock Exchange.

James Ross Ancell Mr. James Ross Ancell is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., since April 2004. Mr. Ancell is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management Studies from University of Waikato in New Zealand. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of New Zealand and has over 30 years of broad experience in building materials and construction sectors, waste management and recycling business gained from multinational corporations. He is currently the Chairman of Churngold Construction Holdings Limited in the UK, a leading specialist groundworks subcontractor carrying out groundworks and road surfacing, with a separate remediation business, cleaning up sites contaminated by previous industrial activity. He is a non-executive director of MJ Gleeson PLC, a housebuilder and regeneration company listed on the London Stock Exchange and is the holding company of M J Gleeson Group PLC, of which Mr. Ancell was a non-executive director from October 2006 up to December 2014.

Lung Tak Wong Professor Dr. Wong (Patrick) Lung Tak Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., since August 2008. Professor Dr. Wong is a member of each of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) in Hong Kong and the Managing Practising Director of Patrick Wong CPA Limited. He has over 40 years experience in the accountancy profession. Professor Wong holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Business degree, was awarded a Badge of Honour by the Queen of England in 1993 and was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 1998. He was also awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star by the Government of the HKSAR in 2010. Professor Wong is an independent non-executive director of BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, C C Land Holdings Limited, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited, Li Bao Ge Group Limited (appointed on 16 June 2016), National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Limited, Real Nutriceutical Group Limited, Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited, Water Oasis Group Limited and Winox Holdings Limited, all are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Professor Wong was formerly an independent non-executive director of Excel Development (Holdings) Limited (now known as Bisu Technology Group International Limited) from November 2013 to August 2015 and Munsun Capital Group Limited (formerly known as China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.) from June 2004 to October 2016, both companies are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.