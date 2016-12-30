Hang Lung Properties Ltd (0101.HK)

Name Description

Chichung Chan Mr. Chichung (Ronnie) Chan serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Hang Lung Properties Ltd., since 1991. Mr. Chan joined the Group in 1972 and was appointed to the Board of Hang Lung Properties Limited in 1986 before becoming Chairman in 1991. He also serves as Chairman of Hang Lung Group Limited. Mr. Chan is Chairman of the Executive Committee of One Country Two Systems Research Institute, Vice-President of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, Co-Chair of the Board of Asia Society and Chairman of its Hong Kong Center. He is also a former Vice President and former Advisor to China Development Research Foundation in Beijing. Mr. Chan sits on the governing or advisory bodies of several think-tanks and universities, including Peterson Institute for International Economics, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and University of Southern California, USA, where he received his MBA.

Nan Lok Chen Mr. Nan Lok (Philip) Chen serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of Hang Lung Properties Ltd., since July 15, 2010. Mr. Chen joined the Company and its listed holding company, Hang Lung Group Limited, as Managing Director in July 2010. Mr. Chen has more than 30 years of management experience, mostly in the aviation industry, acquiring a wealth of experience in Hong Kong, Mainland China and beyond. Mr. Chen graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the same university.

Wai Man Mak Mr. Wai Man (Raymond) Mak serves as Assistant Director, Group Financial Controller of Hang Lung Properties Ltd., since July 2011. Mr. Mak possesses over 25 years of experience in finance, auditing and as company secretary. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Warwick, UK. He is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow Member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, UK.

Adriel Chan Mr. Adriel Wenbwo Chan is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chan was appointed to the Board of the Company and of its listed holding company, Hang Lung Group Limited, on November 19, 2016. He joined the Group in 2010, responsible for leasing and management in Shanghai. Mr. Chan is now mainly responsible for the project departments, including project planning, project construction, cost & controls, and the asset assurance & improvement team, as well as various other initiatives in the Group. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in finance, auditing, and risk management fields. Mr. Chan holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree jointly awarded by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, USA and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from University of Southern California, USA.

Hau Cheong Ho Mr. Hau Cheong Ho serves as Executive Director of Hang Lung Properties Ltd., since September 29, 2010. Mr. Ho joined the Group in 2008 and was appointed to the Board of the Company and of its holding company, Hang Lung Group Limited, in September 2010. He is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ho possesses more than 30 years of management experience covering a wide range of industries in England, Australia, Hong Kong and Mainland China. He qualified as a chartered accountant in England and Wales and Australia and holds an MBA from the University of Melbourne, Australia and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting from the University of Birmingham, UK.

Ka Ngok Chan Mr. Ka Ngok (Norman) Chan serves as Director – Leasing & Sales of the Company. Mr. Chan joined the Group in 2013 as Director – Leasing & Sales. He is responsible for formulating and implementing strategies and business plans for the development of the Group’s property leasing and management in Hong Kong and on the Mainland. Mr. Chan possesses over 30 years of experience in property leasing and management. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from The University of Alberta, Canada. He is a Chartered Accountant of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta, a Fellow Member and a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kai Wah Cheung Mr. Kai Wah (Gabriel) Cheung serves as Assistant Director - Cost & Controls of Hang Lung Properties Limited. Mr. Cheung joined the Group as Head of Cost & Controls in 2013 and was appointed as Assistant Director – Cost & Controls in 2014. Mr. Cheung possesses over 30 years of experience in cost & controls management in Hong Kong and on the Mainland. Mr. Cheung holds a Master of Construction Management degree from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He is a Registered Professional Surveyor (Quantity Surveying) of Hong Kong, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building, a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, a Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrator and a Member of the Association of Cost Engineers. He is also an Honorary Fellow of Shenzhen Cost Engineer Association and holds the qualification for Registered Cost Engineer in mainland China.

Mikael Jaeraas Mr. Mikael Jaeraas is Assistant Director – Central Leasing of the Company. Mr. Jaeraas joined the Group as Assistant Director – Central Leasing in 2016. Mr.Jaeraas possesses over 10 years of experience in international retail business and supply chain development. He holds a Master of Social Science degree in Business Administration from Lund University, Sweden.

Yiu Ming Kam Mr. Yiu Ming (Wilfred) Kam is Assistant Director – Project Construction of the Company. Mr. Kam joined the Group as Assistant Director – Project Construction in 2017. Mr. Kam possesses over 30 years of experience in project development and management for both Hong Kong and Mainland projects. Mr. Kam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science, UK. He is also a Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, UK.

Chuk Fai Kwan Mr. Chuk Fai Kwan serves as Assistant Director - Corporate Communications of Hang Lung Properties Ltd., since April 2011. Mr. Kwan joined the Group as Assistant Director – Corporate Communications in 2011. Mr. Kwan possesses over 30 years of experience in public relations and corporate affairs. He holds an Executive MBA degree from The University of Western Ontario, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Hong Kong.

Ting San Leung Mr. Ting San (Peter) Leung serves as Assistant Director – Project Construction of Hang Lung Properties Ltd., since 2014. Mr. Leung joined the Group as Assistant Director – Project Construction in 2014. Mr. Leung possesses over 30 years of experience in developing and managing projects on the Mainland and overseas. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Construction Project Management from The University of Hong Kong, a Bachelor of Architecture degree and a Bachelor of Science (Architecture) degree from McGill University, Canada. He is also a Registered Architect in Hong Kong, a Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and holds a PRC Class 1 Registered Architect Qualification.

Woon Tim Leung Mr. Woon Tim (Moses) Leung serves as Assistant Director - Project Planning of Hang Lung Properties Ltd., since February 2011. Mr. Leung joined the Group as Senior Manager – Project Construction in 2007 and was appointed as Assistant Director – Project Planning in 2011. He possesses over 25 years of experience in project design with various consultant firms and in exposure to Mainland projects. Mr. Leung holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and a Bachelor of Architecture degree from The University of Hong Kong. He is a Registered Architect in Hong Kong, a Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and an Authorized Person under the Buildings Ordinance.

Kin Leung Lo Mr. Kin Leung (Adrian) Lo serves as Assistant Director – Project Construction of Hang Lung Properties Limited. Mr. Lo joined the Group as Assistant Director – Project Construction in 2013. Mr. Lo possesses over 25 years of experience in architectural design and project management for both Hong Kong and Mainland projects. Mr. Lo holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Asia International Open University, Macau, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and a Bachelor of Architecture degree from The University of Hong Kong. He is also a Registered Architect in Hong Kong, an Authorized Person under Buildings Ordinance and a Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects.

Kar Fai To Mr. Kar Fai (Joseph) To is Assistant Director – Leasing & Management of the Company. Mr.To possesses over 25 years of experience in business development. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Marketing from The University of Lancaster, UK and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from The University of Birmingham, UK.

Tin For Tsang Mr. Tin For (Ricky) Tsang serves as Assistant Director and Head of Corporate Audit of Hang Lung Properties Limited since 2014. Mr. Tsang possesses 30 years of finance, audit and risk management experience. He holds a Master and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Engineering Science from The University of Oxford, UK. He is a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Member of The Association of Corporate Treasurers, UK.

Wing Chung Yiu Mr. Wing Chung (William) Yiu serves as Assistant Director – Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties Ltd. Mr. Yiu joined the Group as Assistant Director – Corporate Audit in 2011 and was appointed as Assistant Director – Leasing & Management in 2013. Mr. Yiu possesses over 20 years of finance, internal audit and mainland China taxation experience. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the California State University, Hayward, USA, and a Bachelor of Economics degree from Monash University, Australia. He is a Certified Practising Accountant of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, an Associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Yee Yan Yuen Ms. Yuen (Mary) Yee Yan serves as Assistant Director – Leasing & Management of the Company. Ms. Yan joined the Group as Assistant Director – Leasing & Management in 2014. Ms.Yan possesses over 20 years of experience in property leasing and management. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Hong Kong.

Ka Man Yan Ms. Margaret Ka Man Yan serves as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 3 July 2017. Ms. Yan is a solicitor qualified to practise in Hong Kong. She possesses over 28 years of legal advisory experience in private practice and various multinational corporations. Ms. Yan holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws and a Bachelor of Laws degree from The University of Hong Kong. She is also a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong, The Law Society of England & Wales and The Law Society of ACT, Australia.

Ronald Arculli The Honorable Ronald Joseph Arculli OBE, GBM, CVO, GBS, JP, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Lung Properties Ltd. Mr. Arculli joined the Board in 1980. He is a practicing solicitor and was a Member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1988 to 2000, representing the Real Estate and Construction functional constituency between 1991 and 2000. Mr. Arculli was a Non-Official Member of the Executive Council of the HKSAR from November 2005 to June 2012, and served as Convenor from October 2011 to June 2012. He was the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited from April 2006 to April 2012, and remained as an Independent Non-Executive Director until his retirement in April 2013. Mr. Arculli has a distinguished record of public service and has served on numerous government committees and advisory bodies. He is a Non-Executive Director of HKR International Limited, Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited, Sino Land Company Limited, Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited, HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (as trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments) and HK Electric Investments Limited (all are listed companies except HK Electric Investments Manager Limited). Mr. Arculli previously acted as an Independent Non-Executive Director of SCMP Group Limited (now known as Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited) and a Non-Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited and Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited (now known as China Oceanwide Holdings Limited).

Ka Ching Chan Dr. Ka Ching (Andrew) Chan, BBS, JP is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Chan joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in October 2014 and was re-designated as Independent Non-Executive Director in December 2015. He is Chairman of Trustees’ Board of the global Arup Group, one of the world’s foremost multi-disciplinary engineering consultants. Previously, Dr. Chan was the Deputy Chairman of Arup Group and retired in October 2014. He is an expert in civil and geotechnical engineering with over 40 years of experience in the engineering profession, and is distinguished for his leadership in the creation, design and delivery of many innovative and award-winning building projects as well as major infrastructure schemes in many cities in Asia. Dr. Chan is a past President and Gold Medallist of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Founding Chairman of the Hong Kong Green Building Council, Honorary Fellow of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Fellow and President of the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences and Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, UK’s national academy. He obtained his PhD degree from the University of Cambridge in Soil Mechanics. Dr. Chan was appointed Justice of the Peace in 2006 and awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2012.

Hsin Kang Chang Professor Hsin Kang Chang, GBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 17 April 2015. Prof. Chang joined the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director in April 2015. He became an Honorary Professor in 2006 and Yeh-Lu Xun Chair Professor from 2008 to 2015 at Peking University, and an Honorary Professor at Tsinghua University in 2007. Prof. Chang was the President and University Professor of City University of Hong Kong from 1996 to 2007. Prior to that, he was Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh in the US from 1994 to 1996, Founding Dean of the School of Engineering at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology from 1990 to 1994, and Chairman of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California in the US from 1985 to 1990. Prof. Chang taught at several major universities in North America and served in a number of scholarly societies and public advisory bodies in the US, serving as President of Biomedical Engineering Society of the US in 1988-89. In Hong Kong, he was Chairman of the Cultural and Heritage Commission from 2000 to 2003, a member of the Council of Advisors on Innovation and Technology from 2000 to 2004 and a member of Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission from 1999 to 2005. Prof. Chang is a Foreign Member of the Royal Academy of Engineering of the United Kingdom, Member of International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, Chévalier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur and Commandeur dans l’Ordre des Palmes Académiques of France. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from National Taiwan University in 1962, Master’s degree in structural engineering from Stanford University in the US in 1964 and Ph.D degree in biomedical engineering from Northwestern University in the US in 1969. Prof. Chang is an Independent Non- Executive Director of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited and HKT Trust and HKT Limited.

Yuen Mei Fung Ms. Anita Yuen Mei (Anita) Fung, BBS, JP is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Fung joined the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director in May 2015. She is former Group General Manager of HSBC Holdings plc and former Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. Ms. Fung has held a number of positions with key financial bodies in Hong Kong including currently a member of the Financial Infrastructure Sub-Committee of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and has been actively promoting the development of the financial markets of Hong Kong as well as other regions. She also serves on a number of public bodies and advisory bodies. Ms. Fung is an Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Airport Authority Hong Kong, a Non-Official Member of Hong Kong Housing Authority, Director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited, a Member of the Board of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and a Member of the Museum Advisory Committee. She is also a Council Member of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a Trustee of Asia Society Hong Kong Center and an Honorary Professor of the School of Economics and Finance of the University of Hong Kong. Ms. Fung is an Independent Non- Executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and China Construction Bank Corporation, and former Non-Executive Director of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd and Hang Seng Bank, Limited. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from The University of Hong Kong and Master’s degree in Applied Finance from Macquarie University, Australia. Ms. Fung was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2013 and appointed Justice of the Peace in 2015.

Chiu Fai Ho Mr. Chiu Fai (Dominic) Ho serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Lung Properties Ltd., since April 1, 2008. Mr. Ho joined the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director in April 2008. He retired as co-chairman of KPMG, China and HKSAR in March 2007. Mr. Ho obtained his degrees at the University of Houston in the United States and is a member of the American Institute of Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was a past member of the Corruption Prevention Advisory Committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption and of the Insurance Advisory Committee, both in Hong Kong, and was a Non-Executive and Independent Director of Singapore Telecommunications Limited.